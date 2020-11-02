Chita Rivera on Broadway, West Side Story and Working With Bob Fosse

From “West Side Story” to “Chicago” to “Bye Bye Birdie,” Chita Rivera has performed a key position in a number of the biggest musicals of all time, successful two Tony Awards out of a record-setting 10 nominations within the course of.

It’s a life in theater marked by collaborations with the likes of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon (“Candy Charity,” “Chicago”), Kander and Ebb (“Chicago,” “The Go to,” “Kiss of the Spider Lady”), and Jerome Robbins and Leonard Bernstein (“West Side Story”). And it’s a profession that was nonetheless going robust, no less than till COVID-19 closed down theaters, forcing the 87-year previous Rivera to cease performing her hit live performance sequence till it’s protected to return onstage once more.

What does the time period “legend” imply to you?

To me, a legend is somebody who’s lifeless. It seems like somebody that’s completed. I hope I’m not.

You have been touring when coronavirus hit. Is it laborious to cease performing?

It’s laborious not to have the ability to categorical your self.

Do you ever get stage fright?

On a regular basis. You wish to do it proper. You wish to bear in mind every thing. You wish to please the choreographer. You wish to please the author. You wish to please the director. You wish to please the viewers. That’s the worry. I feel it’s stage worry versus fright. I’m not afraid of that space. I like that space — the stage. That area is a superb, nice area.

Was “West Side Story” your breakthrough?

It was the one which introduced me to the general public’s consideration. It was wild. It featured rhythms that we’d solely heard on the road or at house. That was all Leonard Bernstein. It was dialogue that the frequent man may perceive. It was immediately. Properly, by immediately I imply again in 1957.

The current Broadway revival of “West Side Story” did away with Jerome Robbins’ choreography and minimize the track “I Really feel Fairly.” Did you see it?

No I didn’t, and I didn’t for that purpose. There’s something referred to as brilliance and perfection. There’s some issues that I feel you shouldn’t contact. Why would you wish to change Jerry Robbins’ choreography? Why would you wish to take songs out that improve the play?

Did you get provided the movie of “West Side Story”?

I went to New York Metropolis to audition. I used to be in Philadelphia with “Bye Bye Birdie” doing tryouts.

I requested if the film may very well be delayed a bit and they couldn’t, however issues turned out the way in which they have been speculated to be. I went again to Philadelphia, and thank God “Birdie” was successful.

Did you’ve any regrets about passing on the movie? Rita Moreno received an Oscar to your position.

Oh that’s a statue. The expertise was the vital factor.

What did you consider the film?

It was inferior to the play, however I believed it was an excellent illustration.

Sadly, I simply watched the film “Bye Bye Birdie” once more. I used to be curious, but it surely was not good. I didn’t assume it was forged correctly. I believed Janet Leigh, who performed my half, was lovely, however I didn’t discover her thrilling by any means. I believed Kay Medford ought to have executed the mom. Maureen Stapleton is an excellent actress, however she’s not humorous and Kay was humorous. Anyone else ought to have performed the Elvis Presley half. That’s my opinion, however who the hell am I?

You labored with Bob Fosse on “Candy Charity” and “Chicago.” What was your preliminary impression of him?

He was cute.

Actually? Wasn’t he demanding?

He was a pleasant man. He had an important humorousness. Folks have been petrified of Jerry Robbins, they weren’t petrified of Bob Fosse. The dancing in “Candy Charity” was extraordinary. Later on, when he did “Chicago,” he turned much more stylized. Bob Fosse was a superb dancer. He may hoof. He may fly. After we did “Chicago” the motion was small and minimal and frighteningly fascinating. I believed “Chicago” was earlier than its time.

“Chicago” was divisive when it debuted, no?

Individuals must produce other individuals inform them that their work is good. We needed to go to London to ensure that “Spider Lady” to be successful. We needed to go to London to ensure that “Chicago” to be successful. Anyone else needed to say it was fabulous. We do fabulous stuff, we simply have to be informed it’s fabulous.

You mentioned individuals have been petrified of Jerome Robbins. Was he dictatorial?

Not likely. They like to color Jerry as a monster, however he was not that in any respect. With out him pushing you to do what you didn’t assume you may do, you’d by no means do it. It hurts to do these dances. Choreographers are powerful. Jack Cole was actually powerful. He scared even me. Jack was a humorous man, however you needed to seek for it.

What was it prefer to star alongside Gwen Verdon in “Chicago”?

I used to be all the time huge fan of hers. When the day got here and I used to be dancing subsequent to her, it was a unprecedented expertise and I’ll always remember it. I liked popping out on stage subsequent to her, sporting a white high hat and cane in Chicago. All you are able to do in that second is attempt to dance in addition to Gwen.

What made Gwen Verdon such an important dancer?

Her approach and her means to precise herself. She may do the sexiest actions, however she was by no means vulgar. Ever. When she was humorous, she was humorous like a redhead. There was an innocence about her that everyone may settle for. There was a energy about her that was as robust as any man.

Did you watch “Fosse/ Verdon”?

I believed the actors have been nice, however I noticed possibly two episodes. I didn’t wish to see my pals portrayed in a method that I’ll not have agreed with. I made a decision I didn’t wish to watch any extra episodes.

You received a Tony for “The Rink,” however the critiques weren’t nice. Was that tough?

Thanks for reminding me! I don’t learn critiques. I don’t want anyone telling me how I did. I’m not all in favour of what the critics assume. I’ve bought the job already.

You received your second Tony for “Kiss of the Spider Lady,” which you mentioned was your largest performing problem. Why?

I wasn’t certain precisely how to try this position. The half was so many fragments — in some scenes I used to be a glamorous film star, in others I used to be demise, the Spider Lady. I noticed in rehearsals that I existed fully in another person’s creativeness. I additionally got here to appreciate that the Spider-Lady was an alluring demise, a horny demise, not a daunting determine.

You had an extended skilled affiliation with John Kander and Fred Ebb, who wrote the music and lyrics for “Spider Lady,” “The Rink” and “Chicago,” as effectively Terrence McNally, who wrote the e-book for “The Rink” and “Spider Lady.” What was the key?

Our respect for one another. Terrence wrote such nice phrases, and so did Freddy. Why wouldn’t I wish to sing Fred Ebb’s lyrics? Kander and Ebb made me whoever and no matter I’m. And Terrence was good too. The reveals we did have been nice reveals, and I got here alongside for the experience.

Terrence McNally died of COVID-19 this 12 months. How are you coping?

It’s been so laborious. My TV was on and they went down the listing of people that we had misplaced this 12 months to coronavirus. Hastily I heard Terrence’s identify. I knew he was gone, in fact. However it nonetheless caught me off steadiness and choked me up. He was additionally an important, nice pal. He knew the way to love. He knew the way to care about individuals’s emotions. He was an artist.

What’s the most important mistake you made in your profession?

I’m unsure there have been any huge errors. There’s all the time one thing constructive about errors regardless that they are often painful since you study from them.

Who ought to play you in the event that they make a film of your life?

I don’t know. It could be laborious. She’d should have a number of individuals inside her. She’d should be passionate and have an important humorousness. She’d should be a clown. In my profession, individuals all the time wished to place me in a pink sparkly costume with a slit up the entrance once I was extra snug in pirouette dancewear.