Chitrakoot News: incitement in the district due to the murder of Congress leader and his nephew, station in-charge suspended

Chitrakoot News 30 December 2020: A massacre in Chitrakoot district of the state is stirred up. Former district vice president of Congress and his nephew were shot dead and killed over alleged old enmity in the mountainous region of the district. The police station in-charge has been suspended with immediate effect on charges of negligence in the case.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankit Mittal told 'Bhasha' on Wednesday that former District Vice-President of Congress Ashok Patel (55) and his Congress leader, after a brawl in the 'old rivalry' at Famouspur village in Pahari police station area at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday. Nephew Shubham alias Bacha (28) was shot and killed. His neighbor Kamlesh Rackwar is accused of murder. Several teams of police are continuously pushing for his arrest.

He said that the family members of the deceased, who were angry with the double murder, tried to burn the killer's house alive by setting him on fire, but the police reached the spot and rescued all four of his family members out of the house safely.

Mittal said that Inspector (SHO) in-charge of Pahari police station Shravan Kumar Singh has been suspended with immediate effect on Wednesday for alleged prima facie negligence in the case.

Superintendent of Police said, “There was an ‘old rivalry’ between Ashok and the accused over a case and about this, at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday night, accused Kamlesh Kumar reached the house of former District Vice President of Congress Ashok Patel and told about the incident. Shot them after. Hearing the sound of the bullet, his nephew Shubham alias the child reached there and shot him as well. Both uncles and nephews died on the spot due to the bullet. ”Mittal said that police forces have been deployed in several police stations in view of the tension in the village and the situation is being closely monitored. He said that the police have taken both the bodies and the incident is being investigated.

