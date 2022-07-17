Chivalry 2 celebrates its new milestone in sales and reveals details of what will come to its medieval action

Torn Banner Studios has detailed the future of the game in a Developer Diary focused on its Tenosian Invasion expansion.

Any fan of medieval times you’ll be aware of what Chivalry 2 has to offer, which in the last year has delivered on its promise to double down on the original content with more ambitious updates. The last one, called Tenosian Invasionhas introduced the expected combat on horseback and mechanics that increase the epicness of the battles.

In the future, Chivalry 2 will include a racetrack, a map for horse tournaments and moreAs expected, these kinds of initiatives have conquered a community that has already reached the 2 million players. Torn Banner Studio, responsible for Chivalry 2, has celebrated this event with a Developer Diary which delves into the objectives of Tenosian Invasion and reveals some of the content that will be incorporated in the future.

On the one hand, the Torn Banner Studio team applauds the arrival of the horses with the latest update, as this experience takes us completely back to medieval conflicts. This is complemented by classic weapons of the time such as spears, but other alternatives have also been included that reflect the style of the new Chivalry 2 race.

Leaving aside the update, from Torn Banner Studio they have also taken advantage of the Developer Diary to reveal some of the news that will be introduced soon in the game. Without giving specific dates, the team is excited to launch a Racecoursea map designed to make horseback tournamentsmore weapons, a winter biome and the expected crossplay.

There is no doubt that Chivalry 2 is delighting any gamer who is even slightly interested at this time. It is worth noting that the title he had already won us for his multiplayerWell, as we already told you in the first impressions of Chivalry 2, this modality makes us get fully into a battle where only the clash of swords and screams are heard.

