Chivalry 2 medieval battles land free on the Epic Games Store for a limited time

The PC platform gives us a new surprise beyond its weekly gifts.

Users of Epic Games Store We are already used to weekly gifts from the company, but that does not mean that we are not excited about other surprises. This is the case that concerns us today, as Chivalry 2 brings its medieval battles to the platform of free wayso now we can prepare for fierce combat, castle sieges and more.

Chivalry 2 will be free on Epic Games from March 17 to 21If you are interested in this multiplayer proposal that has captivated all kinds of players (a wave that we have jumped on after playing Chivalry 2), keep in mind that it can be downloaded from Epic Games from March 17 and until the 21st. At the moment, the tweet published by the developers is somewhat ambiguous, as it could be a free game weekend or the possibility of downloading the full game during the mentioned dates. We hope to clear this up as soon as possible.

On the other hand, Chivalry 2 has guaranteed the fun of its players with a good amount of content. In this sense, the developers were not satisfied with the release of the game and, therefore, have been working on various updates that duplicate all the possibilities of this beastly multiplayer.

If you are interested in other types of video games, keep in mind that the Epic Games Store still offers Cities: Skylines free. Of course, tomorrow the weekly gift will be changed and, from then on, we will be able to download In Sound Mind to experience a psychological horror adventure full of puzzles.

