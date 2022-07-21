Chivas added their fourth consecutive game against León without winning in the 2022 Opening of Liga MX

Guadalajara added its fourth game without winning in the 2022 Apertura. Photo: @Chivas

Started the activity of day four of the Opening 2022 of Liga MX with the meeting between Guadalajara y León. The red-and-white team advanced their match due to the commitment they have to play against Juventus in Turin in the United States. It is then that, with the Akron Stadium field as a stage, Chivas did not go from a tie to zero goals against the Guanajuatenses and added his fourth game in a row without a win.

The semester has not started in the best way for the team led by Ricardo Cadena. Not only has he not been able to add three units, but the team has only scored one goal in favor, that is, he averages 0.25 touchdowns per game and has, along with Tijuana, the worst offensive record of the season. The difference is that the border players still have to play their duel on the fourth date.

There were two key plays that denied Guadalajara the first victory: a goal from Alexis Vega annulled after the intervention of the VAR and a penalty missed by Cristian Whip Calderón. Both plays occurred during the first half of regulation time. The controversy, however, focused on the play by Vega who scored a great goal from outside the area and after reviewing the video-arbitration, an offside was determined.

“It leaves you with a bitter feeling (not winning), unfortunately it has not been possible. On the subject of VAR, there are situations where they are not very clear to me. But we have to accept within a game the decision of the referee who goes, reviews and decides. It has not been anything favorable to us and that is why we leaves a very bitter feeling not being able to celebrate or get the goals that the team has achieved at home in this tournament and that the VAR has been in charge of annulling them”, accused coach Cadena.

In a press conference, the rojiblanco coach made reference to the lack of goals and hinted that, although it must be resolved, it is an issue that still does not concern him because the generation of dangerous plays is at a good level. Furthermore, he supported the Whip after his failure in what could have represented the winning score.

“It keeps me busy looking for effectiveness and that the team can specify the situations (goal). Of Whip I can tell you that all the players will always be an option for me, give them my trust and support. Only those who do not dare to take the ball or are not there to collect, do not miss. On my part, to lift his spirits, to raise his confidence because there were still 45 minutes in dispute and when he came out to give him all my support, ”he commented.

Guadalajara added its fourth game without winning in the 2022 Apertura. Photo: @Chivas

In this way and after the point obtained, the people of Guadalajara could barely climb a position in the general table. With three units achieved, they are in fourteenth place, but with the characteristic of having played a game in advance. Chivas will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada, to face the Juventus in a friendly match Friday, July 22 at 10:00 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.

León, for his part, is fifth with six points. The rest of the day It will start with Querétaro vs. Monterrey. Subsequently, Mazatlán vs. San Luis, Necaxa vs. Juárez, Toluca vs SantosCruz Azul vs. Puebla, Tijuana vs America, Tigers vs Atlas and finally Pachuca vs Pumas It is the game that closes the fourth date.

