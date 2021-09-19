Chivas’ agonizing goal with which he beat Pachuca at the Akron Stadium

El Canelo became the hero of the night (Photo: Twitter / @ Chivas)

The special guest was slow to arrive, but ended up doing it under the authorship of Jesus Angulo in the last gasps of the meeting between Guadalajara and Pachuca, which corresponded to Day 8 of the tournament Scream Mexico.

The first half passed without many plays that will mean great danger in the goals of both teams. However, the one who played the longest in the rival field was Pachuca.

During the first breaths of the game, Chivas and Tuzos they were in constant exchanges in possession of the ball. Guadalajara seemed unable to accommodate within the field of play, the team could not connect between the lines, so the defensive spaces were present and Pachuca tried to take advantage, but the doubts in the Hidalgo team led them to miss passes in important areas .

In minute nine, Raúl Gudiño made a flight to stop a powerful shot that Erik Sanchez had tipped. This was one of the few appearances of the rojiblanco goalkeeper during the first half.

Six minutes later, a pass between the lines of Aviles Hurtado in the last third of the court, he left Roberto de la Rosa for the hand in hand with Gudiño. Despite the fact that de la Rosa signed the play with a touchdown, the standard-bearer invalidated the action due to an offside of the forward tuzo.

Gudiño was vital for the Atletico victory (Photo: Twitter / @ Chivas)

The second half started with the slight hopes that the score could be moved for either team. This time, Victor Manuel Vucetich sent to the field of play Oribe Peralta, the historic Mexican football scorer who had only played 12 minutes so far in the tournament.

Peralta, five minutes after entering the match, had a lethal play in front of the rival goal, but ended up wasting the play with the open goal.

In minute 77, Raúl Gudiño witnessed a powerful shot that Victor Guzman he made and, after a slight deflection from the defensive rear, crashed into the crossbar. The Jalisco goalkeeper was present again seven minutes later: Pachuca managed to penetrate the area of ​​the locals and Kevin Alvarez He took a shot down that Gudiño stopped.

Almost ten minutes later, Jesus Angulo he studied the spaces that were beginning to open near the tuza area. Cristian Calderon became an accomplice of Canelo that, behind a wall with the Chicote on the edge of the area, he sent the ball to the visitor’s nets with a powerful cross shot.

Guadalajara prepares to face the National Classic (Photo: Twitter / @ Chivas)

After said action, Guadalajara He updated his victory during the next seven minutes that were left to him from the match.

Chivas, after his third victory so far this tournament, he positioned himself in seventh place in the general classification. The Sacred Flock has 13 total units in nine games played: three wins, four draws and two losses.

This was their second consecutive game with victory in the Akron Stadium and prepare to dispute the National Classic against the America on the court of Aztec stadium for Matchday 10.

On the other hand, Pachuca it was parked in position 16 of the general table with seven points that have been the product of two victories, one draw and five defeats. However, he has a pending match.

This encounter in front of Chivas represented his second consecutive defeat and will face Necaxa on Matchday 10.

