Chivas beat Pachuca and consolidated a perfect step in the Liga MX Femenil; America lost undefeated to Tigres

Chivas with a perfect step in the Women’s MX League. Photo: @ChivasFemenil

Day five of the Liga MX Femenil ended with Chivas from Guadalajara as the strongest team in the championship so far. The rojiblancas, current champions, tied their fifth win of the semester after beating Pachuca in what was a repeat of the previous tournament final. On the other hand, America lost undefeated to tigers on the Azteca field. Both markers were defined by a single annotation.

The monarchs of Mexican soccer continue their perfect pace after achieving their fifth victory in as many games thanks to a goal from Damaris Godinez just over ten minutes of play. In a corner kick and after a double play in the Tuzas area, the Guadalajara defender sent the ball into the back of the net with a header.

Despite the red-and-white gale after the goal, the hidalguenses responded through Monica Ocampo who with a shot from long distance was close to tying the score. Seconds before the break, Charlyn Corral y Martha Cox they once again put the goal defended by white felixbut without being able to specify their intentions correctly.

In the complementary part, Chivas had the clearest opportunities. At 70′, Caroline Jaramillo he scored a great goal from a free kick, but the play was invalidated by the referee Francia González because he had not given authorization to resume the actions. six minutes later Joseline Montoya he let go of the two-for-zero having decided badly in a play in which he did not give the ball to Alice Cervanteswho would have been left with the bow at his complete disposal.

After the regulation time, the center ended the duel with victory for Guadalajara, which reached fifteen points out of a possible fifteen and consolidated itself as the leading team in the Opening 2022. Las Tuzas did add their third loss in what has been a complicated start to the tournament where they have barely obtained six units.

“It was a very good match for both teams. In every moment, in each play a great intensity was seen, a great delivery of both. Since the last tournament we have characterized ourselves by having good defensive work, good order, knowing how to attack and take advantage of opportunities and Today was no exception”, said Héctor Noriega Palmer, technical assistant of Chivas who provisionally took the place of Juan Pablo Alfaro, since he served a sanction.

América lost undefeated to Tigres on matchday 5. Photo: @AmericaFemenil

Another of the great dishes of the fifth date took place on the field of the Azteca Stadium. America faced Tigres in a duel, the capital women lost their undefeated status and in which the royals linked their third victory. The offensive approach of coach Villacampa was represented by the first actions of the Águilas, where Katty Martinez y Scarlett Camberos They almost got the goal.

However, an error in defense exposed the goal defended by Itzel Gonzalez that little could be done to avoid the goal of the American Mia Fishel. Nearly half an hour into the game, an erroneous referee’s decision took away the chance for Tigres to score the second by scoring a penalty in their favor. A non-existent out of place was imposed on the signaling of the maximum penalty that had already been marked.

Despite the fact that the figure of Itzel González took center stage for her various interventions, the scoreboard did not move again and the Amazons took the three units of the Coloso de Santa Úrsula. A) Yes, Tigres climbed to third position of the classification and America dropped to fourth. Although both are with the same amount of points, ten.

