Chivas called for non-violence after attacks by fans in CDMX

During the night of last April 15, the team of the Sacred Flock was greeted with boos and insults from the fans at the entrance to the concentration hotel, the Royal Pedregalfrom the team in Mexico City.

The barristas demanded better results from the team due to their performance in the tournament of Closure 2022 of Mexican soccer.

After 13 games, the Chivas they have 14 points and are located in the 15th place in the classification, outside the playoff zone, which resulted in the technical director being fired on Thursday Marcelo Michel Leano.

This encounter was recorded by the members of the team, who went down to see their fans, but seeing the hostility of those gathered, they retired to the hotel. These were called pseudo-fans by the team’s social media account along with a video.

“What happened tonight at our concentration hotel in Mexico City does NOT represent our true fans, and adds to a series of violent events driven by pseudo-fans in different places in the country with different teams, both in stadiums and on training pitches”

And it is that in the video you can see, at first, how the fans sing cheers for the players who were in the lobby while some throw bottles at players. However, when these begin to retreat, the insults and jeers they begin to be heard over the music, which gradually stops playing.

“Let them all go, let not a single one remain” they sang and also showed banners with the legend “a lot of salary and few eggs”.

A Fernando Beltran They threw a bottle at him that hit him in the foot. Later, the fans continued with the chants to rebuke the players and demanded greater effort.

But before he could get in Antonio Brisenoseveral fans were able to pass the fence that kept them away from the entrance, which led to verbal assaults against Briseno. One of those who blocked his way yelled at him that he was not going to get involved.

Then the mob came to the gates and began to hurl insults and break the windows of the entrances while they struggled with security members.

After the excess, Briseño and Beltrán spoke with some groups of fans to whom he pointed to the door and told them “that’s already wrong”. ”We are even afraid to go out on the street, we don’t go out anymore, we don’t do anything”, pointed out the Pollo Briseño to one of the fans.

Hours later, the team issued a statement through their social networks in which they called on the fans and public opinion to “NO VIOLENCE in our football and in our society”.

Finally, they called on Liga MX and the clubs that make it up to take “definitive measures that allow us to recover the family environment that has been taken from us,” the message reads.

They also recalled that the team made the decision not to have animation groups in the matches until the adoption of adequate processes to guarantee the safety of fans and players is guaranteed.

And they mentioned that despite the fact that Liga MX began with the credentialing of the groups, “those who support Chivas refused to do so, only the 1% answered the call”, the team pointed out.

It should be noted that Chivas will face Cruz Azul at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City for the fourteenth day of the Clausura 2022 tournament this Saturday, April 16.

