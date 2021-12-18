Chivas feminine renewed the goalscorer Alicia Cervantes until 2024

Chivas forward Alicia Cervantes renewed the contract with the rojiblanco team until 2024. (Photo: twitter / @ ChivasFemenil)

The team of Chivas Female assured its competition as one of the clubs with the most goals in the MX League for the next few years. A few hours ago, the club made it official that its forward Alicia Cervantes renewed her contract with the Herd until 2024. It should be noted that in the current Apertura 2021 tournament, the Mexican artillery was the maximum network-breaker of the competition when getting 17 points in 15 encounters.

“The Club Deportivo Guadalajara is pleased to inform that ‘Licha’ Cervantes renewed his contract with Chivas for 2 years Female, which is why the ‘Predator of the Goal’ and the highest standard of the Sacred Herd in the Liga MX Femenil will continue to be dressed in rojiblanco until 2024 ″, can be read in the Herd statement through social networks. Thus, the scorer became the team’s priority for next season’s project.

Despite the fact that Alicia arrived at the institution in 2020, It took just over a year for her to become the club’s historic scorer. The player has played a total of 56 games with the Chivas team, in which he has achieved 50 annotations. In fact, his most recent goal against América in the Liguilla was his 50th goal with the institution, which stood out for being of high difficulty.

The club did everything possible to ensure that its greatest exponent continues to wear the red and white jacket. Suffice it to say that since Alicia joined the team, Chivas has converted a total of 134 goals, in which the Mexican forward has participated in 60 of them, with 50 touchdowns and 10 assists. In other words, for every two goals the team scores, Alicia Cervantes appears in at least one of them.

Also known as The Goal Predator, Alicia Cervantes achieved a statistic during 2021 that put her as one of the best forwards in the world. According to the International Federation of Soccer History and Statistics (IFFHS), Aligol she is one of the best strikers, since she registered more than 37 goals in the football year, more than any other player.

In fact, Chivas’ forward appeared on the IFFHS nominee list. for best player of the year, in company of Alison González (Atlas) Y Ketty Martínez (Tigres). Despite the fact that none of the Mexican women won the award, the simple fact of being nominated meant a historic event for them and for Mexican women’s soccer.

The last game Chivas played was in the Liguilla against America. It was the second leg of the quarterfinals, where they finished 0-0 at the Azteca Stadium. On that occasion, Alicia could not convert the goal that gave her team an overall tie. However, in the first leg, Aligol Yes he could make a difference by scoring the only goal of the series for the herd, receiving the ball with an oriented chest control and shooting on the second touch.

Cervantes’ talent has led her to Mexican team from Monica Vergara. He appeared in the last call-up of the tricolor of 2021 and managed to score his first goal with Mexico in the friendly match they had against Canada at the High Performance Center.

