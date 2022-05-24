Chivas got its second Liga MX Femenil star: “It is the demand of this club”

Chivas, champion of the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil. Photo: @ChivasFemenil

Las Chivas de Guadalajara were proclaimed champions of Grita México Clausura 2022 of the Women’s MX League. Despite having lost the second leg against Pachuca by the minimum difference, the result obtained in the first leg allowed them to maintain enough of an advantage to lift their second title in the club’s history in front of their fans.

The Akron Stadium hosted an exciting final that ended with the rojiblancas winning by just one point on the aggregate score and a attendance record in the property of 40 thousand 432 fans in the stands. The duel in Jalisco territory was not ideal, since the Tuzas they were close to scoring the second and thereby tying, and in turn, sending the game to overtime.

“It is a feeling of happiness, great joy to be crowned in your house with your people. It didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but the team was good defensively. It was suffered, but thank God it was enough for us to get the global score forward”, said Juan Pablo Alfaro, technical director of Chiva, at a press conference.

Chivas title number two in the Liga Mx Femenil: Photo: @LigaBBVAFemenil

With the championship in Guadalajara, an important streak was broken regarding the hegemony of teams from Monterrey in Mexican football. After five titles (six championships) with Tigres or Monterrey champions, a team outside of Nuevo León won the trophy again. The last time it had happened in the 2018 Opening with America.

Regarding the possibility of starting a period of success with Chivas, Alfaro was optimistic, but without ceasing to be measured. “We have to go little by little step by step. Being able to have a dynasty or leave a legacy such as the champion is difficultin these times it is not so easy, obviously we are going to try to be champions tournament by tournament, it is the demand of this club that is what the greatness of Chivas demands”, he commented.

Among the stars of the series, and of the tournament, stood out the goalkeeper white felix that in the decisive game he saved a penalty from Charlyn Corral that would have meant the global tie. Alice Cervantes She was another key player in the championship as she established herself as the best scorer in the tournament with 14 goals in the regular season. Joseline Montoya y Kassandra Montero They also stood out for their good performances.

Chivas, champion of the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil. Photo: @ChivasFemenil

“I think a lot of progress has been made, in a very significant way, but a lot is missing. This title is practically a dream, now it is not even ordered to do. The truth is that I am very proud of the entire coaching staff, the players and obviously the fans who have always supported us,” said the coach in statements to Chivas TV.

In this way, then, the list of champion clubs in Liga MX is as follows: Tigres remains the top winner with four titles; then with two each, Monterrey and Guadalajara, and finally, America with one.

Opening 2017: Guadalajara 3-2 Pachuca

Closing 2018: tigers 4-4 (4-2) Monterrey

Opening 2018: America 3-3 (3-1) Tigers

Closing 2019: tigers 3-2 Monterrey

Opening 2019: Monterrey 2-1 Tigers

Closing 2020: Tournament suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Opening 2020: tigers 1-1 (3-2) Monterrey

Closure 2021: tigers 7-4 Guadalajara

Opening 2021: Monterrey 2-2 (3-1) Tigers

Closure 2022: Guadalajara 4-3 Pachuca

