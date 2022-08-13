Chivas is measured against the two-time champion Atlas with the goal of achieving his first victory in the Apertura 2022

Alan Mozo. Photo: @Chivas

The eighth day of Opening 2022 of Liga MX It is already underway and presents highly attractive matches in its programming with two Clásicos: the Apitalino and the Tapatío. Regarding the latter, they are Chivas from Guadalajarathose who are urgently looking for a good result against their greatest rival in the city and current two-time champion, the Atlas.

It is therefore Alan Mozo, a footballer who arrived at the red and white institution for this tournament, I see as an ideal opportunity to face the red and black to end the bad step that keeps them at the bottom of the classification. And it is that the team has not been able to get a win so far this semesterneither in official games nor in friendlies, so they already add up to nine consecutive games.

“It is a week that feels different. This rival cannot be given spaces. They have done well for a reason and the rivalry is on the pitch. You have to win regardless of being in penultimate place or them in the middle, you play differently and we know what this means. It is the perfect match to break the losing streak”, Said the player at a press conference.

Alan Mozo, reinforcement of Chivas for the Apertura 2022. Photo: @Chivas

The stage that will host is the Akron stadiumChivas house. However, paradoxically, this only further complicates the situation, at least statistically speaking. Of the four games that those led by Ricardo Cadena have played at home, in addition to not winning, they have not been able to celebrate a single goal in front of their fans (three draws to zero and a loss by the minimum difference).

Also the last time in which they faced each other in the building located in the municipality of Zapopan, the scoreboard favored the Foxes by two goals to one and the game corresponded to the first leg of the Clausura 2022 quarterfinals. That is, the most recent league (and that Atlas subsequently advanced with an aggregate of three goals for two).

However, despite the data to the contrary, for the 25-year-old winger this does not have a great weight in what may happen next Saturday. “The classics are games that have to be won. It doesn’t matter much the shapes. You can not lose. I have played many classics and I had more to win than lose. We all want to win, they have told me about the historic rivalry and we have to show that Chivas rule in Guadalajara, ”he launched.

Akron Stadium, in Zapopan, Jalisco. Photo: @Chivas

The game is scheduled to take place on August 13 at 9:05 p.m., central Mexico time. With seven games played each, Guadalajara is in the seventeenth position, while Atlas is fourteenth. Both clubs with a bad start to the tournament and with the urgency of adding three points.

“We all lose and win. We are all responsible for this situation and we must act by working. Nobody works to lose, we are ashamed and we have the feeling of wanting to get out of this stage and this rival is perfect to do it”, he concluded.

