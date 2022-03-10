Chivas issued a historic statement: goodbye to the bars and a National Classic in white

Amaury Vergara has headed the Chivas de Guadalajara administration since 2019 (Photo: EFE/ Francisco Guasco)

After the sanctions imposed by the MX League to Querétaro and its leadership, prompted by the violent attacks between supporters of Querétaro and Atlas, the leadership of Chivas issued a strong statement prior to the National Classic against America.

According to the text revealed during the night of this Tuesday, March 8, the rojiblanco team said goodbye to the animation groups in their matches, popularly known as bars and who were the main ones identified in social networks to generate the fight in the Corregidora Stadium.

The Guadalajara will not accept these groups as of this Saturday, March 12, when the Flock hosts America at the Akron Stadiumand its entry will be prohibited “until further notice”, with the aim of “guaranteeing a family and safe environment”.

Chivas will not allow bars in their next matches (Photo: Twitter @MXESTADIOS)

“We have decided to go in depth to evolve issues of operation, communication and relationship with several of the actors in our sport from fans to the media, sponsors and the League in general”, the statement began to describe.

“In actions with immediate effect, Chivas announces that starting this Saturday in the National Classic and until further notice, we will play WITHOUT ANIMATION GROUPS. On Saturday at the AKRON Stadium, the areas that are usually destined for these groups will be occupied by children summoned through the Jorge Vergara Foundation and the TELETÓN Foundation”

The historic announcement was accompanied by a new dynamic in his narrative of rivalries, since contrary to his recent publications in parties of national relevance, hinted that they will not promote confrontational messages against teams like Atlas and America.

It should be remembered that after the recent championship of Atlasthe Guadalajara was the only team that congratulated the red and black with ironic overtones and minimizing its success.

This Saturday, March 12, 2022, a new National Classic will take place between Chivas and America (Photo: EFE/José Méndez)

Additionally, they announced that they will promote a dynamic for their followers together with the azulcrema painting, where they include a particular dress in solidarity with the victims of the violence that occurred in Querétaro.

“This Wednesday, together with Club América, we will launch our campaign A CLASSIC WITHOUT COLORSwith which we want to give a strong message of peace between the teams that symbolize the greatest historical rivalry in Mexico, “said the text.

“As part of this campaign, as a symbol of solidarity and support for the victims of the violence of recent days, we invite ALL the fans who attend the National Classic to do so dressed in white”

Chivas issued a historic announcement: goodbye to the bars and a National Classic in white (Photo: Twitter/@Chivas)

The team from Guadalajara explained that these initiatives are “only the beginning” of the changes that will come for the institution and its facilities, as they reported that the club’s objective is to provide its fans with the peace of mind to attend a soccer game.

Likewise, they reiterated their support for the measures agreed upon by the Liga MX Owners Assemblyfor which they reported that for several months they have worked for the “evolution” of its access system for fan identificationwhich they promised to be “installed and functional” before the end of 2022.

For this reason, it is expected that in the next few hours the America club join the pre-campaign National Classica match scheduled for March 12 at 9 p.m. at the Akron Stadium, one of the most intense commitments between fans of both teams in Mexican soccer.

