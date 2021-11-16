Chivas’ message with which they remembered Jorge Vergara’s legacy

The team paid tribute to the memory of the owner of the institution (Photo: Fernando Carranza / Cuartoscuro)

Today is the second mourning anniversary of Jorge Vergara, who was the owner of the club Guadalajara and that today belongs to his son, Amaury Vergara.

For this reason, the Guadalajara team gave a pause to their preparation for the repechage match of the Opening 2021 from MX League, in which they will face the Puebla team, and they gave themselves the opportunity to honor the memory of their former owner for 17 years.

Through his social networks, the Sacred Flock wrote an emotional message dedicated to Jorge Vergara: “Your tireless support to #MeXIcanos, your history and way of seeing things are always with us. Hug the sky, Jorge. Your legacy is present. Second mourning anniversary ”, showed the painting Rojiblanco

In this way, Jorge Vergara was remembered (Photo: Twitter / @ Chivas)

This message quickly spread on social networks and began to create different opinions among fans, as some fondly remembered the management he carried out while he was in charge of Chivas, while still others questioned the amount of achievements that the painting Rojiblanco it reached while Vergara was the head of the Guadalajara project, since for just over three decades, only two league titles were achieved.

In addition to this, others did not miss the opportunity to overwhelm the current owner of the team, who in the eyes of many, still he has not been able to consolidate a sports project worthy of the team.

Since the arrival of Amaury to the presidency of the team, his most important decision so far, was the dismissal of Jose Luis Higuera of the position as sports director of the team, after four years in that position. That decision led him to have a great acceptance from the rojiblanca fans, which supported the decision.

Amaury Vergara has been in command of Guadalajara since his father’s absence (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE / File)



After this action, Amaury introduced Ricardo Peláez as the new sports director of Guadalajara. The success obtained with America and Cruz Azul they were worth to him to have enough endorsement of the new owner.

Before the arrival of the former striker of the Mexican National Team, the sports restructuring project began in Verde Valle. Peláez took with him new faces that would mark an important transformation in the team’s roster and with which a historical investment was carried out with elements such as: Uriel Antuna, José Madueña, José Juan Macías, José Juan Vázquez, Cristian Calderón, Alexis Peña and Jesús Angulo.

During the following seasons, the investment was finished and only placed the return of some footballers of which Chivas was the owner of his letters, such is the case of Alejandro Mayorga, César Huerta, Carlos Cisneros, Ángel Zaldívar, Jesús Godínez, Pavel Pérez and Luis Márquez.

Marcelo Míchel Leaño is the current helmsman of Guadalajara (Photo: Twitter @ el9ymedio)

Since the death of Jorge Vergara until today, three modifications have been carried out within the Guadalajara bench, placing Luis Fernando Tena, Víctor Manuel Vucetich and recently Marcelo Michel Leaño. Same period in which they have only been able to get a pass to the Liguilla.

The indiscipline in Chivas have become recurring events Since Amaury Vergara has been in charge of the team that his father inherited him and at least 11 acts of indiscipline have occurred in which players such as Uriel Antuna, Alexis Vega, Cristian Calderón have been involved, in addition to the elements already dismissed from the squad such as: Ditier Villalpando, Eduardo López, José Juan Vázquez and Alexis Peña.

So far, it is another issue that the board of directors continues to try to amend and impose on its players the values ​​of the institution.

