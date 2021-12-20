Chivas or Monterrey: what is known about Rodolfo Pizarro and his return to Mexico

Different versions have been shared that put Rodolfo Pizarro back on the Liga MX circuit (Photo: Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY Sports)

Facing the Closing 2022 different clubs of the MX League They have already started looking for their different reinforcements for the next tournament and there are two possibilities for Rodolfo Pizarro return to Mexico after having a season in the MLS. And is that so much Monterrey What Chivas They would be interested in getting the services of the midfielder.

Currently Pizarro finished his season with the Miami Inter but he did not have an outstanding performance, so there was talk that he would be willing to return to Mexican football. But one of the impediments is that the American team affirmed that it will keep the Mexican player for 2022.

Different versions have been shared that put Rodolfo Pizarro back to the Liga MX circuit And so far, this is what is known about his possible return to Mexico for the next tournament.

Monterrey, Pizarro’s first offer

Rodolfo Pizarro could return with Monterrey (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Despite Inter’s intention to stay with Rodolfo, some offers have already begun to haunt the also national team. The first team that approached Pizarro was the set of Striped. Shortly after they were eliminated from the Scream Mexico 2021, the directive began to design its strategy to attract reinforcements and the first that was raised was the signing of Pizarro.

It should be noted that the player of 27 years was who requested his return to the Mexican league to have a possibility of greater activity, as revealed AS Mexico, and prepare for the Qatar World Cup 2022. In recent days Monterrey Multimedia revealed that the set of Javier Aguirre They would already be in talks to agree on a formal negotiation that consists of a loan for the 2022 season.

So far, the directive striped He has not positioned himself in this regard and has stayed out of the rumors that put the midfielder back in the royal city.

Chivas would open a space for the midfielder

Fans speculated that Rodolfo Pizarro could return to Chivas (Photo: Instagram / @ rpizarrot)

As the rumor grew that Striped would stay with the midfielder a new scenario emerged to see Rodolfo in Mexico. The Chivas from Guadalajara they raised their hands to make an offer to the player.

Even though months ago Amaury vergara, owner of the club, refuted the idea of ​​bringing Javier Hernández and Pizarro to the Flock In the last few days the ideal setting emerged to see him again with the red-and-white shirt. According to information from TUDN the Guadalajara directive began to negotiate with the footballer and lure him to Chivas instead of Monterrey. It was even said that the Guadalajara offer would be greater than that of scratched.

Although it was not disclosed how much is being offered to make his services for the next tournament, Chivas would be willing to negotiate. But, in contrast, Record said that one of the impediments for Rodolfo Pizarro to return with the Sacred Flock Its about salary that I would receive in Chivas.

As the days go by, different versions grow the idea that Rodolfo will return to Mexico for the next tournament (Photo: Sam Navarro / USA TODAY Sports)

As the days go by, different versions grow the idea that Rodolfo will return to Mexico for the next tournament.

Rodolfo Pizarro is a youth squad of the Pachuca team but he already had two steps by both clubs that seek to make their services for the following season. In 2016 the Chivas they bought the footballer for a price of around USD 15 million; With the herd he became champion in the Clausura 2017 in addition to qualifying for the Champions League.

Later he became a player of Striped and he wore the shirt of The gang. For him Opening 2018 the royal board bought the player. On his way through Monterrey won a championship in 2019, the Champion of Champions was hanged and that same year he played in the Club World Cup.

KEEP READING:

The reason why Mexico would lose the appeal to FIFA to reduce veto matches

Why Julio César Chávez was not satisfied with Junior’s performance on his return to the ring

From Luis Romo to Pol Fernández: the pending renovations that concern Cruz Azul