Chivas presented Santiago Ormeño as reinforcement for the Apertura 2022

Santiago Ormeño is the new Chivas reinforcement (Photo: Twitter/@Chivas)

The Club Guadalajara added a new reinforcement for the Opening 2022 of the Liga MX, after different rumors about the possible reinforcements of Chivasthe team did official the arrival of Santiago Ormeno al Sacred Flock. It was through social networks that the Guadalajara squad shared with the fans the incorporation of the Forward.

“Welcome to the Sacred Flock, @santorme! To defend the Guadalajara shirt ”, was the message written by the team’s official Twitter account.

It was the afternoon of Monday, July 18, that the group of Richard Chain confirmed the arrival of Mexican-Peruvian to the club. However, the announcement aroused different claims among the fans since, for years, Chivas has been characterized as a team that plays exclusively with Mexican soccer players, that is, it does not accept foreigners.

Striker Santiago Ormeño has dual nationality: Mexican and Peruvian (Photo: FPF)

However, in the case of Santiago Ormeño there was an exception. Although the striker plays with the Peruvian National Team, he has double nationality y owns the mexicanas born in Mexico Cityso the team red and white The license was given to accept him on his payroll and sign him as the reinforcement they needed up front after the precipitous dismissal of Jose Juan Macias due to injury.

In social networks started a debate about to the place of origin of the former Puebla strikersome Internet users assured that the tradition was being broken by hiring him because he is not a soccer player 100% trained in Mexico, and instead of waiting for an opportunity with the Tri he left with the Peruvian team, a decision that was criticized by the fans.

But others more defended the decision of the sports directive commanded by Ricardo Peláez, because they exposed that Ormeño has forged his sports career in Liga MX. Although he does not represent the Mexican National Team, he has the virtues to be the reinforcement that the club needs in the absence of references in the front.

Santiago Ormeño debuted with Puebla in the First Division of Mexico (Photo: EFE/Hilda Ríos)

Previously, the version circulated that the Verde Valle board was interested in taking over Ormeño’s services; however, to achieve this he had to negotiate with Javier Eduardo Chofis Lópezafter the San José Earthquakes disassociated itself from the Chofisthe player returned to Chivas because the club still had the midfielder’s letter.

This is how negotiations began with Javier López and the Pachuca club, the team that bought him, to give him an outlet and free up space on the offensive side. Once the Tuzos they reached an agreement, they welcomed the midfielder; at the same time Pachuca presented the incorporation of la Chofiswas the same day that Chivas announced Ormeño.

After JJ Macías suffered a ligament rupture in the right knee during a training session before the start of the tournament, the team took it upon themselves to find a reinforcement for the forward. Although at the time they ruled out any more additions to the club for the current championship, as the days went by, the Jalisco team devised a plan to reinforce the loss it experienced.

Santiago Ormeño left Léon to join Chivas (Photo: File)

For days the 28-year-old striker He has already joined the training sessions of the Guadalajara club. Images were leaked on social networks that Santiago was already training with the club, but the official announcement had not been made, so his arrival could not yet be confirmed.

Now that the club has confirmed the news, the Peruvian striker’s debut could take place next Wednesday July 20 in the game corresponding to Matchday 4 contra Leóna team where Ormeño also played previous tournaments.

KEEP READING:

The uncomfortable moment that Inés Sainz lived with a footballer

This is how the Olympic champion María Espinoza announced her pregnancy

The message from “Doctor” García that he sent to Televisa and that defended TV Azteca