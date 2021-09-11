Chivas resorted to the support of an illusionist to gain confidence before the match against Pumas

Chivas will face Pumas at the University Olympic Stadium (Photo: Twitter / @Chivas)

The Sacred Flock has been the target of criticism for his performance during the tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021. The Chivas are located in the eleventh position of the quotient table with only nine points, so the fans have exploded against the management and footballers.

For this reason, they decided to implement a new technique that helps them overcome the losing streak and can win the game that is coming where they will visit the University Olympic Stadium to be measured against the UNAM Pumas.

The Guadalajara leadership hired the illusionist Manuel Zuno, better known as “The artist of deception”, who made a presentation for the staff and coaching staff where he showed some magic tricks but the main objective was to show the team that the limitations are only found in the mind through their entertaining presentation.

In the presentation, the main focus on the part of the illusionist was to remind both the players and the coaching staff that they have to trust themselves, so throughout the different tricks he showed, he was also constantly reminded of the power of the mind.

“Obstacles will always exist, but I trust that everything will go better, I wish you the best of success, I appreciate your invitation and attention. Never stop trusting in your abilities and the results will drop in addition. Dale Flock … ”, wrote the illusionist in his social networks.

Chivas is in eleventh position in the quotient table (Photo: Twitter / @Chivas)

It should be remembered that in past tournaments it was the turn of Brincos Dieras, a clown from Monterrey, with which the leadership expects a positive response on the field.

On the other hand, Vucetich assured that the rojiblanco team was at a disadvantage when playing with Mexican cigars, which was not to the liking of many footballers or fans:

“It has been a disadvantage (playing only with Mexicans) because you do not have the elements that you want and on the other hand those that you want are not sold to you and that is more problematic,” said the coach of the Guadalajara in interview for the program Line of Four, from TUDN, after being asked if he was in the greatest challenge of his career.

In this sense, the strategist revealed that the demand is greater since the team has had many years of history and the best decision is for the team to choose to have elements from the quarry:

“The level that the Chivas team requires is a high level and there are only four or five elements that can fit. Those elements are not sold to you and if there are any they sell them to you for a million, it is an abuse. Maybe that’s why they have thought about improving the quarry ”.

Víctor Manuel Vucetich assured that the rojiblanco team was at a disadvantage when playing with Mexican cigars (Photo: Courtesy / Club Guadalajara)

However, during conversation with personalities such as Enrique Bermudez and Paco Villa He also left details about the staunch rival, the America club, who are in first place in the classification after seven days.

“The team plays quite well, we have played well and we are criticized, now the best team is America and it is criticized a lot. In our case we have played against Monterrey that you see line by line with international players and that at times we surpass it ”, affirmed the rojiblanco coach.

Vucetich arrived at Chivas de Guadalajara In August 2020, since then it has accumulated 43 games played, with a record of 16 wins, 16 draws and 11 losses. At this stage 53 goals for and 50 annotations against.

His best result was in the tournament Guard1anes 2020, when he qualified for the league through the playoffs and eliminated the America with an overall score of 3-1. It was later removed by the Lion in the semifinals by an aggregate score of 2-1.

