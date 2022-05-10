Chivas thrashed Pumas and defined the quarterfinals of Liga MX

José Juan Macías made it 3-1 in the match and with it brought his team closer to the league (Photo: Twitter/@Chivas)

Finish the Clausura 2022 playoffthe last match between the Guadalajara club and the UNAM Pumas They defined the quarterfinal matches of Liga MX, a stage in which the new Mexican soccer champion will be known. With a splendid performance by Chivas, the Guadalajara squad thrashed the team led by Andres Lillini.

From the 12th minute the local team imposed their dominance and handled the ball throughout the 90 minutes that the ball rolled in the Akron Stadium. After an irregular season, the Chivas scratched managed to reach the league of the contest. The first goal was scored by Cristian Whip Calderón.

In a bad defense by Alfredo Talavera, the Whip Calderón took advantage of the space and made it 1 – 0 in the match. Later, for the second time Fernando Beltran, Jose Juan Macias y Alexis Vega scored the goals that broke the partial tie and thus they signed the 4-1 that allowed them to get their ticket to the quarterfinals of the Clausura tournament in Mexico.

Chivas thrashed Pumas in the Clausura 2022 playoff (Photo: Twitter/@Chivas)

Another of the teams that also qualified was Puebla; the pupils of Nicholas Larcamon eliminated Mazatlan in a penalty round. The match at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium lasted until the last instance after the gunboats They will eventually tie the score.

The goalkeeper paraguayo Anthony Silva he saved a couple of penalties and Puebla headed for a win over Mazatlan to reach the quarterfinal round. Nestor Glass he scored a goal in the 90th minute to send the game to the definition from the eleven steps, where Silva saved shots from Uruguayan Nicolás Díaz and Marco Fabián to give the Pueblans a 3-1 win on penalties.

In it regular time the match ended tied 2-2. Diego de Buen put the locals in front just after four minutes and the Argentine Juan Pablo Segovia added to the 13th minute for the Pueblans, but Brian Rubio discounted in the 70th minute and when the game expired, Vidrio declared the equalizer.

Antony Silva saved the penalties that classified Puebla to the league (Photo: Instagram/@clubpuebla)

In penalties, De Buen, the Argentine Federico Mancuello and Israel Reyes converted their executions for Pueblawhich has not won a home game since the sixth date.

With these results, the duels for the quarterfinals were known, a stage in which there will be Guadalajara classic between Atlas and the Herdin addition to the fact that Cruz Azul will face Miguel’s team Louse Blacksmith. Duels that involve great emotions for the fight for the title of Grita México Clausura 2022.

* Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis

* Tigers vs. Cruz Azul

* Atlas vs Chivas

* America vs. Puebla

This is how the quarterfinals of Clausura 2022 were defined (Photo: Ligamx.net)

In the course of the week, the details of the times and the date in which the first leg and second leg matches of the quarterfinals will be played will be announced. It should be remembered that the first games will be played in the stadiums of the last clubs that have just qualified, that is, those who had their automatic pass to the league will be the ones who have the privilege of playing the second leg in their stadium.

It is expected that the On Monday, May 9, the Mexican Football Federation and the BBVA MX League announce the exact dates when the “big party of Mexican football” begins.

*With information from AP agencies

KEEP READING:

Bivol’s message after defeating Canelo Álvarez: “I don’t feel like a king”

This was the meeting of Checo Pérez and Bad Bunny at the Miami GP

The memes left by the defeat of Canelo Álvarez against Dmitry Bivol