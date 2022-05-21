Chivas turned Tuzas 4-2 in the first leg of the Liga Femenil MX

(Foto: Twitter/ChivasFemenil)

Las Chivas from Guadalajara They traced the score twice this Friday to beat Tuzas del Pachuca 2-4 to take advantage in the final of the Clausura 2022 tournament of the Liga Femenil MX.

In the first leg of the title series, Alice Cervanteson two occasions, Gabriela Valenzuela and an own goal by Mónica Ocampo were the authors of the Guadalajara annotations.

Viridiana Salazar and Ocampo scored for Pachuca, who were local in the hidalgo stadium which looked great.

The return duel, when the champion team will be defined, will take place this Monday at Akron Stadiumhouse of stripes.

Guadalajara got off to a promising start in the first half with a couple of mid-range shots from Carolina Jaramillo, who in the 8th and 13th minutes made shots that were saved by goalkeeper Esthefanny Barreras.

However, Chivas did not maintain the initial level and gave control of the match to Pachuca, who took over the right wing.

The insistence on that lane allowed the Argentine Ruth Alvarado, in the 27th minute, to serve Viridiana Salazar, who with her forehead made it 1-0 in favor of Pachuca.

Chivas returned to being the dominating team at the beginning of the second half and after a shot by Joseline Montoya that hit the post in the 49th minute, they tied.

Jaramillo, from the right lane, assisted Gabriela Valenzuela, who came on as a substitute at the beginning of the complement, to equalize the score at 1-1 in minute 49.

Las Tuzas responded in minute 53. Viridiana Salazar leaked a ball to Mónica Ocampo, who made it 2-1 with her left foot.

Unlike the first half, Guadalajara did not stop attacking and in the 72nd minute Carolina Jaramillo took a corner kick from the left that Ocampo converted into an own goal by accidentally pushing the ball into his frame to make it 2-2.

Jaramillo made his second pass for the goal of the match in the 80th minute when he recovered a ball in the rival area and after outsmarting his marker, he crossed a cross that Alicia Cervantes, with her head, made it 2-3.

In discount time, Yanin Madrid committed a penalty against Valenzuela. Cervantes was in charge of converting the penalty shot to sentence the duel 2-4.

Chivas are looking for the second title in their history, while Pachuca intends to become the fifth champion team in the history of the League, which was founded in 2017

The Final was very intense, because in addition to the rain of goals, tempers ran high and there was an attack by the Tuzas goalkeeper.

During a game play, the goalkeeper of the Bella Airosa team, Esthefanny Barreras, punched Carolina Jaramillo.

The aggression was recorded after an exit by Barreras, which ended up being hit by the red and white player, who could not be stopped. Upon contact, Esthefanny unleashed a blow with her fist on the body of his rival.

Despite the fact that the whistler Priscila Eritzel Pérez Borja was very close to the place where the attack took place did not show any card to the player of the local set.

