Chivas TV will have to pay a fine of more than 5 million pesos for failures in its platform

Chivas TV emerged in 2016, after not renewing the contract for the transmission rights of its local matches with the company Televisa (Photo: special)

The Liga MX Opening 2022 tournament has not yet started and the Chivas from Guadalajara They already have off-court problems.

And it is that your company Chivas de Corazón SA de CV will have to pay a fine of 5 million 680 thousand pesosafter losing one demand against the Federal Consumer Protection Office (prophet).

This was confirmed this Wednesday by the Federal Court of Administrative Justice (TFJA), pointing out that Profeco imposed said fine in November 2016 for bugs on your platform Chivas TV during the broadcast of the match between the club from Guadalajara and the Rayados de Monterrey, played on July 23 of that year.

In addition, the company applied changes in the clauses of its contract without previously notifying its subscribers.

Since 2016 Profeco imposed the fine (Photo: special)

With this, the magistrates resolved that Chivas TV violated the Federal Consumer Protection Act by not disclosing all the information about terms, conditions, costs, additional charges and forms of payment thereof.

“The fine is based on the fact that the terms of use of the service used by Chivas TV were in violation of articles 85 and 90 sections I and II of the Federal Consumer Protection Law (LFPT), since they contained clauses considered abusive that implied benefits disproportionate for users”, reported Profeco.

It is worth mentioning that the investigation derived after the Profeco received various complaints and complaints from userssince they affirmed that they paid for a service that was not granted to them.

The controversy reached social networks, the then president of the Omnilife-Chivas group, Jose Luis Higueraacknowledged that close to 30% of users They had problems like image freezing and audio glitches.

(Screenshot: Chivas TV)

However, the company challenged Profeco’s ruling in November 2016.

Currently, the Rebaño Sagrado has several options to watch its local matches, and although most can be enjoyed for free, either through Aztec TV o TUDNthere are times when passionate y Chivas TV they take the exclusive of their meetings as a localat the Akron stadium in Jalisco.

Los costs subscription on Chivas TV is 200 pesos per tournament$39 a month and $49 a game, according to the website.

Image of the last meeting between Chivas and Atlas, the classic from Guadalajara (Photo: Twitter/@chivas)

Matchday 1 | Chivas vs FC Juarez, Saturday July 2 | 5:00 p.m. | Akron Stadium

Matchday 2 | Chivas vs San Luis, Saturday July 9 | 7:00 p.m. | Akron Stadium

Matchday 3 | Santos vs Chivas, Saturday July 16 | 7:05 p.m. | SST

Matchday 4 | chivas vs leon, Wednesday July 20 | 9:00 p.m. | Akron Stadium

Day 5 | Queretaro vs Chivas, Wednesday July 27 | 7:00 p.m. | corregidor

Matchday 6 | Chivas vs Pachuca, Saturday July 30 | 9:05 p.m. | Akron Stadium

Day 7 | Mazatlan vs Chivas, Friday, August 5 | 8:05 p.m. | Mazatlan Stadium

Matchday 8 | Chivas vs Atlas, Saturday August 13 | 9:05 p.m. | Akron Stadium

Matchday 9 | Chivas vs Tigres, Tuesday September 13 | 9:00 p.m. | Akron Stadium

Matchday 10 | Necaxa vs Chivas, Friday, August 19 | 7:00 p.m. | victory stadium

Day 11 | Chivas vs Pumas, Saturday August 27 | 9:00 p.m. | Akron Stadium

Day 12 | Toluca vs Chivas, Sunday September 4 | 5:00 p.m. | Nemesis Ten

Matchday 13 | Xolos vs Chivas, Wednesday, September 7 | 7:05 p.m. | hot stadium

Matchday 14 | Chivas vs Puebla, Saturday September 10 | 9:05 p.m. | Akron Stadium

Matchday 15 | America vs Chivas, Saturday September 17 | 9:05 p.m. | Aztec stadium

Matchday 16 | Chivas vs Monterrey, Tuesday, August 23 | 7:00 p.m. | Akron Stadium

Day 17 | Cruz Azul vs Chivas, Saturday October 1 | 9:05 p.m. | Aztec stadium

KEEP READING:

The euphoric reception that Héctor Herrera had upon his arrival at the Houston Dynamo

Eight years after #NoEraPenal, this is how the Netherlands made fun of the Mexican National Team

This was the departure of Luis “Furby” Martínez from TUDN