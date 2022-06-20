Chivas vs Atlas and America vs Pumas, where and at what time to see the preseason classics from Guadalajara and the capital

Photo: Ig / @ edgarzaldivarv

Two of the most rivalry matches in Mexican soccer will take place this third weekend of June. The development of the preseason League MX presents two great rivalry games, at least in terms of names. And it is that, the Tapatio Classics y capital as preparation to refine details for the start of the tournament Opening 2022.

Even with the configuration of the templates in process, the meetings will take place in the territory of the United States: Guadalajara and Atlas They will collide at SeatGeek Stadium, located in the city of Chicago, Illinois. In the meantime, America and Cougars they will do it in the same place, but a day later.

The current monarch of Mexican soccer will face his first duel after having achieved his second consecutive title on May 29. With just under two weeks to spare, the Atlas team is getting ready to play the Liga MX Super Cup against Cruz Azul with a duel against their archrival: Chivas de Guadalajara.

(Photo: Twitter/@chivas)

For his part, for the Sacred Flock, this will be his third friendly match (he faced the Bravos de Juárez and Santos Laguna). The confirmation of Ricardo Cadena on the rojiblanco bench and the incorporation of Alan Mozo to the team, they have renewed the illusions of the institution prior to the start of a new tournament.

When and at what time? Saturday, June 18 at 5:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

Where is it played? In the SeatGeek Stadium, Chicago.

Where to see? Through the TUDN signal.

Perhaps the game with the greatest rivalry in Mexican football in recent times. America and Pumas will star in a new edition of the Clásico Capitalino just 24 hours after the activity between Jalisco right in the same venue. The Eagles arrive in the United States after having faced Cancún FC and Juárez in preparation duels.

(Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

Con Ferdinand Ortiz As permanent coach for the 2022 Apertura, the América squad remains without major changes compared to the recently completed tournament. Among the movements that are estimated is the confirmation of Jürgen Damm as a new element and the possible incorporation of Jonathan little head Rodríguez.

Los Pumas, meanwhile, is so far the group with the most changes in this transfer market. It adds five casualties for four additions, among which the departure of Mozo to Chivas and Alfredo Talavera to Juárez stand out. As for transfers, Gil Alcala from the Xolos of Tijuana, Adrian Aldrete of Cruz Azul and Gustavo del Petre of Students of the Silver.

When and at what time? Sunday June 19 at 5:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

Where is it played? At SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago.

Where to see? Through the TUDN signal.

KEEP READING:

Johan Vásquez, new player of the US Cremonese in the Serie A of Italy

Women’s America announced its new technical director for the 2022 Opening; he has been multi-champion in Spain

Checo Pérez goes for his second podium at the Canadian Grand Prix: “A circuit that I like to drive”