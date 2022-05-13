Chivas vs Atlas: when and where to watch the Clásico Tapatío in the quarterfinals

The red and black of the Atlas will seek to maintain the champion crown (Photo: Twitter/@andremarinpuig)

The great party of Mexican soccer will prematurely face two of the main teams of one of the most bitter rivalries. The Chivas of Club Deportivo Guadalajara will receive the visit of the red and black of the Atlas to start the first qualifying match that will catapult the last semifinalist of the semester. Richard Chain will seek to extend his winning streak at the expense of beat the current champion led by Diego Cocca.

The arrival of Cadena to the rojiblanco bench gave a new air to the attack of the Chivas. A series of consecutive victories allowed them to play the playoffs, where they were able to eliminate the Pumas of the National University with a rout of four goals to one. The surprising result, as well as the renewal of Alexis Vega, excited the fans with the possibility of disputing the title.

Having finished in sixth place, that is three positions lower than AtlasChivas will host the first leg. In that sense, the attendance of his fans in the stands of the Stadium Akron It will be crucial to consolidate a result that will give them comfort for the second leg at the Jalisco Stadium. The rest of the spectators will be able to follow the meeting through various platforms.

The directives of Chivas and Atlas confirmed a security operation for the quarterfinal match

Place: Akron Stadium, Zapopan, Jalisco.

Date: Thursday May 12, 2022.

Hour: 21:05.

Television: the first leg of the quarterfinals will be broadcast on channel 7, on open television, on the microphones of Aztec Sports. Similarly, the company TUDN will enable channel 5 and its pay television signal for the issuance of shares from Jalisco.

Internet and application: platform Chivas TV will have the live signal, as well as the multiplatform of TUDN y Aztec Sports. However, the first two options will be available to subscription users, while the team led by Christian Martinoli and Luis García can be heard for free.

Radio: Radio listeners interested in following the meeting will be able to do so through the microphones of The Eighth Sports in the 690 and 1030 of amplitude modulation (am), as well as in the 107.3 of HD2.

The Red and Black of Atlas have the responsibility of defend the crown which were awarded after 70 years of drought. Although they were one of the most competitive squads of the semester, the rojinegros barely managed to add 27 units and took third place overall. Their closing was irregular, as they tied a couple of times and fell to Mazatlán, although they overcame Toluca.

Ricardo Cadena will seek continuity in Chivas with victory in the Clásico Tapatío series in the quarterfinals (Photo: Henry Romero/REUTERS)

On the other hand, Chivas have the obligation to transcend beyond the quarterfinals after having been eliminated by the Puebla Strip in the playoffs last semester. On this occasion, in addition to the emotional moment, Chivas have the confidence of having consolidated the level of play that led them to defeat Cruz Azul, Tijuana, Pumas and Necaxa a couple of times.

Another of the incentives for Chivas to overcome the series of the best eight is the continuity of Ricardo Cadena. According to sources consulted by Clear Brandthe former coach of the Tapatio Expansion League is among the four candidates considered by Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez to take over the squad from the 2022 Opening tournament.

In the regular tournament, none of the teams could keep the three points on the field of the Jalisco Stadium, so the currency could favor either one. It is worth mentioning that, in the event of a Chivas victory, a combination of results could present one more edition of the Clásico Nacional in the grand finale.

