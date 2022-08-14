Chivas vs Atlas: when and where to watch the Clásico Tapatío

Chivas and Atlas will collide on the Akron Stadium field (Photo: Ig/@edgarzaldivarv)

Day 8 of the 2022 Opening in the Liga MX featured the programming of two of the most anticipated meetings of the semester. In moments after the end of the Capital Classic, the spotlights will move to the state of Jalisco to know the result of another edition of the Classic Tapatio between the Chivas of Club Deportivo Guadalajara and the Rojinegros of Atlaswho will defend their current crown.

The two teams from the state of Jalisco will arrive at the meeting with a performance far from what their fans expected at the start of the season. In that sense, both Richard Chain as Diego Cocca they have the obligation to obtain the three points to benefit mentally on the eve of reaching the middle of the tournament, but also to leave the bottom of the general table.

The prohibition of the presence of visiting fans in sports venues could be a fundamental factor. In that sense, although both teams have millions of followers in the entity, the prevalence of red and white shirts in the stands will be an advantage that the players will have to materialize on the pitch. The actions will also be transmitted through various platforms.

Ricardo Cadena has not been able to improve the course of Chivas in Liga MX (Photo: Henry Romero/REUTERS)

Place: Akron Stadium, Zapopan, Jalisco

Date: Saturday August 13, 2022

Hour: 21:05

TV: Like the Clásico Capitalino, the actions at the Akron Stadium will be broadcast through pay and public television. In this sense, the company STUDY will enable their channel in the first of the options, although they will also have the live chronicle through the channel 5 screens.

Internet and application: The subscribers of the service offered by the Chapultepec company, as well as the television systems that have the transmission of its channel, will be able to see the meeting in the official application and the website of Chapultepec. STUDY. Another of the payment options to watch the match is through the signal on the rojiblanco team’s website at Chivas TV.

With the uncertainty about the participation of Alexis Vega, Ricardo Cadena will send a box headed by Miguel Jiménez in the goal. The defense could include Alan Mozo, Jesús Orozco, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Luis Olivas and Cristian Calderón. The midfield will be made up of Fernando Beltrán, Eduardo Torres and Roberto Alvarado, while Ángel Zaldivar and Santiago Ormeño will lead the attack.

After the two-time championship, Diego Cocca’s team has not been able to obtain the results expected by the fans (Photo: Henry Romero/REUTERS)

on your own, Diego Cocca he will use all his arsenal to seek victory. Camilo Vargas will be in charge of defending the goal, while Javier Abella, Anderson Santamaría, Emmanuel Aguilera and Luis Reyes. Jeremy Márquez, Edgar Zaldivar, Jonathan Herrera and Edison Flores will take charge of the midfield, while Julia Furch y Julian Quinones They will lead the attack.

With seven games played, the two teams involved are among the tournament worst three. The red and black, on the one hand, have seven units that they have obtained thanks to two wins, one draw and four losses. Meanwhile, Chivas have two fewer units and are in the penultimate general position having consolidated five draws and a couple of losses.

It is worth mentioning that, given the results of the latest campaigns, the continuity of Ricardo Cadena it could depend on the score obtained inside Akron Stadium.

