Chivas vs Cruz Azul: when and where to watch the match of Day 15 in Liga MX

Ronaldo Cisneros, Chivas footballer. (Photo: Twitter / @ chivas)

The match between Chivas and Blue Cross will close the Saturday activity of the Matchday 15 at Grita Mexico 2021 Opening Tournament. The duel will take place this October 23 from 2021, o’clock 9:00 p.m. (Central time of the Mexican Republic), from the grass of the Akron Stadium.

In turn, the spectators of the Sacred Flock and Machine They will be able to enjoy the meeting through two channels; This will be transmitted through the screens of TV Azteca and Televisa Univision Deportes Network (TUDN).

The match will offer head-to-head between the nineth and seventh place of the classification, respectively. The tapatíos They will seek to achieve their fourth home win; the capital, your third-party visitor.

Those led by Marcelo Michel Leaño they have specified 18 points on 14 dates; product of four wins, six draws and four setbacks so far in the second half of 2021 in the MX League.

Isaac Brizuela celebrates a goal over Necaxa. (Photo: @ Chivas / Twitter)

In their last presentation of the contest, they finished goalless against the Club Tijuana at Hot Stadium. But, in seven games within their strength they preserve a balance of three markers won, one tied and three lost.

On his debut in the Grita Mexico 2021 Opening Tournament, fell 1-2 to Athletic San Luis. For the third date of the championship, they agreed to 2-2 with the Braves from Juarez. In the fifth, Lion gave them their second slip in the building of Zapopan.

However, in the seventh they recovered after a 2-1 over the Ray of the Necaxa. In the ninth, a last-minute saving goal from Jesus “The puppy” Angulo resulted in the victory by the minimum against the Tuzos of the Pachuca.

It was not until the twelfth when the Red and black of the Atlas made them succumb to the goal alone, through a maximum penalty, of Aldo Rocha at Classic Tapatío. In the thirteenth, after the resumption of the joust for the Close FIFA, they finished the Red Devils of the Toluca by 2-0.

On the contrary, the squad of Juan Reynoso Has got 19 units in 13 commitments; that is, one more point in a crash less than the rojiblancos. They have a pending confrontation with The fair at Aztec stadium, corresponding to the Matchday 11, which will be disputed on Wednesday, November 3 at 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time).

La Machine players celebrate a goal in the Coloso de Santa Úrsula. (Photo: EFE / Carlos Ramírez)



At Opening 2021, He has added three on four occasions; although he has done it one by one on seven occasions and has been left without reward after two confrontations. In addition, he has traveled to seven different Mexico: retains two victories, four draws and one fall in the interior of the Aztec country.

In the second week of the tournament, he drew one with Santos Laguna at TSM Corona. In the third, a 1-2 win at the Victoria Stadium of the set hydro-warm of the Shallows. In the sixth, he did not move the cards in his passage through the Alfonso Lastras Ramirez synodal potosino.

In the eighth, he emerged from the Olympic Benito Juárez after a 2-1. In the tenth, he decreed parity to one against The fringe of the Puebla at Cuauhtémoc Stadium. In the twelfth they moved to the border territory of Baja California to beat the Xoloitzcuintles. In their most recent exhibition, they forged 0-0 against The academy in the two-time World Cup Jalisco Stadium.

