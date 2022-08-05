Chivas vs Galaxy: the memes left by the Flock’s defeat

Chivas lost 2-0 to LA Galaxy and fans reacted with memes (Photo: Twitter/@kevinmfierro)

Finished the first match Leagues Cup and the set of Chivas could not against the squad Los Angeles Galaxy. With a score of 2 – 0 the team of the MLS managed to defeat the club guadalajara in a game that promised a great expectation for the fans of the Sacred Flockfor there were still chances that the pupils of Richard Chain They had an outstanding performance.

However, it was not like that and they were overtaken by the team of Javier Chicharito Hernández, Well, from the first minutes of the game, the Galaxy took advantage of every goal opportunity until the first goal fell by Dejan Joveljic when the clock marked the 26th minute.

What was seen on the field of the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California in the United States left the fans of the group dissatisfied red and white Well, I know disappointed that also with MLS teams they were losing. For this reason, in social networks different fans made memes of the “shameful” presentation of Chivas in the United States and thus demand better results.

Because in the Liga MX They have not had the desired performance either -because so far they are in position 14 in the table- different Internet users quickly mocked what the Guadalajara team has done. Despite the reinforcements and the direction of Cadena, the Guadalajarans have not found the necessary triumphs, so the patience of the fans has been running out.

Comments such as: “They call soccer soccer, we lost to them… NO M*MES CHIVAS!”, “Congratulations to the champion, the team that he still lives from what he did 50 years ago” y “How sad it is no longer wanting to watch my team’s gamethey humiliated us, they disgust me”, were some of the comments that began to emerge as the faithful followers of the rojiblancos they couldn’t believe what had just happened in Los Angeles.

Although the game with the Galaxy represented an unimportant duel for the Liga MX championship, the Chivas fans They considered that they should win due to the relevance of the institution and its history with other MLS teams.

The first goal fell at the hands of Dejan Joveljic at minute 26 and later the Mexican Jonathan Jonny Pérez took care of sign the 2 – 0 for minute 62 of the complementary part. From that moment, the Chivas could not recover and thus exhausted the 90 minutes of play.

At minute 25, Michael Ponce wasted a double opportunity to give the Mexican team the advantage, but his two shots from close range were covered by the German naturalized American goalkeeper, Jonathan Klinsmann.

The response of the American squadron was prompt. At 28, Efraín Álvarez took a corner kick from the right to the near post, Serbian striker Dejan Joveljic came forward to finish off in the small area and make it 1-0. Klinsmann shone again at 42 by stopping a shot that Jesus Sanchez connected from outside the area.

Joveljic forgave Chivas at 45 by diving to finish off a popcorn, but sent the ball over the crossbar. The Galaxy’s 2-0 fell to 62 when Pérez hit a left-footed shot from outside the area that he placed near the right post.

Though Chivas made his attempt to get a goal, he didn’t get it and so time was running out until finally his scoreboard was goalless.

*With information from AFP agencies

