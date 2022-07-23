Chivas vs Juventus: where and when to see the Flock’s first international match

Chivas will play their first international match against Juventus in Turin (Photo: Twitter/@Chivas)

Las Chivas of Club Deportivo Guadalajara will pause their eventful passage through the 2022 Opening tournament of the Liga MX to set up a meeting international friendly against a plaintiff rival. The team commanded by Ricardo Cadena will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada, to hold a match against the Juventus of Turin, led by coach Massimiliano Allegri.

El Rebaño will star in the opening match against Vecchia Signora within the framework of the Soccer Champions Tour 2022, which will be their only match of the tournament. Despite this, the Guadalajara board will take advantage of the occasion to give playing time to most of their squad and find the best team capable of facing the rest of their matches in the domestic tournament. It is worth mentioning that in the commitment he could debut Santiago Ormeno.

With this meeting, the Chivas will return to US soil to present themselves to their fans outside the country. Although the call of the red and white nation could be quite handy, the presence of the most successful team in Serie A in Italian Calcio could cause the supporters of the European team to outnumber the supporters of the Mexican.

The Vecchia Signora will play a series of matches for the United States (Photo: Massimo Pinca/REUTERS)

Place: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date: Friday July 22, 2022.

Hour: 22:00

TV: the meeting will be broadcast only through the pay television signal, since the screens of Sky Sports They have exclusive broadcasting rights.

Internet and application: meanwhile, the actions may also be witnessed through the mobile phone application of Blue to Go.

Hours before the meeting between the Chivas and Juventusthe coach Ricardo Cadena announced that the new and controversial reinforcement for his attack, that is to say Santiago Ormenocould live his first minutes as a player of the second most winning club in Mexican soccer.

Chivas and Juventus will collide on the Allegiant Stadium field (Photo: Twitter/@Chivas)

“Yes, the intention is that it will have minutes, that he joins the group, the team in all aspects, in the personal part with the players, but of course I am very interested in the technical and tactical part. He is arriving at the institution and has had only one training session, and it was not of a tactical nature, it was prior to the León, of course his arrival It will allow us to have minutes tomorrow”assured the helmsman of the Flock.

In that sense, the Mexican team could jump onto the field with Miguel Giménez in goal. In the defensive line could be Carlos Cisneros, Hiram Mier, Gilberto Sepúlveda and Luis Olivas. In the midfield would be Fernando Beltrán, Cristian Calderón, Fernando González, José González and Roberto Alvarado. Meanwhile, Alexis Vega will lead the attack. The Peruvian selected could enter from change in the second half of the match.

For their part, although Chivas have not been able to achieve victory in the four games they have played in Liga MX and are in the position number 14 of the general table of Liga MX With a game advantage, coach Massimiliano Allegri said that the club from Guadalajara is one of the most important in Mexico.

“Technically we haven’t seen anything yet, I know they have won many championships, it is the most famous team in Mexico. There are three games to prepare for the season”, he assured, although his statements extended to Liga MX“ It has always produced excellent players. It is a very technical football, it will be a good test for us to play in the United States against Chivas”, he concluded.

