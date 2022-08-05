Chivas vs LA Galaxy: where and at what time to watch the first match of the Leagues Cup

Chivas will start the Leagues Cup by facing the Galaxy (Photo: Twitter/@MikelArriolaP)

will start the Leagues Cup Showcase 2022 and with it the team Chivas will debut in the contest to face the set of Los Angeles Galaxy in the so fi stadium from Los Angeles, California. As part of the activities that seek to promote competition between Liga MX and MLS, the Guadalajara club will face the Los Angeles team in the dispute over the trophy that will prevail over the best club in both leagues.

It will be Wednesday evening august 3 o’clock 7:30 p.m. (Central Mexico time) when the start of the Leagues Cup takes place; America y Chivas They will be the representatives of Mexican soccer when facing the Los Angeles teams; the Galaxy and the LAFC (Los Angeles Football Club).

The Guadalajara squad will meet again with one of the great legends that it forged for Mexican soccer, it is Javier Chicharito Hernándezsince the striker currently competes with the North American club, so the match will mean the reunion of the Top scorer of the Mexican National Team with the Guadalajara public.

Chicharito Hernández posed with Fernándo Beltrán and they exchanged shirts prior to the Leagues Cup (Photo: Twitter/ @LigaBBVAMX)

the page of the BBVA MX League announced that the game can be seen from the signal of STUDY throughout the Mexican Republic, while for fans in the United States, the sign of ESPN will be in charge of having the live coverage of the game.

It should be noted that this time STUDY will not share broadcast rights with its open television channelsso the only option to see it will be through the private pay system of STUDYbut it can also be seen through its new mobile application ViX.

Date: Wednesday, August 3

Hours: 7:30 p.m. (central Mexico) [20:10 hora local].

Venue: SOFI Stadium, Los Angeles, California, USA

Transmission: STUDY e ESPN (in United States)

Liga MX and MLS meet in the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase (Photo: Twitter/@LeaguesCup)

Internet: the official page of STUDY will have the live broadcast, but in order to access it, fans must have a current subscription to the streaming platform. Izzy (canal Passionate) or a subscription to Blim TV.

Mobile app: a new option that offers STUDY so people don’t miss any live match on streaming app ViXwhich will have coverage of the game of the Leagues Cup. In addition from the app de Blim You can also see the sporting event.

Prior to the start of the historic tournament that will change the formation of Liga MX and MLS, both leagues agreed to hold a preliminary competition to celebrate the Leagues Cup 2023 -a tournament that has already been endorsed by Concacaf-, for this reason Club América and Chivas will be the first to test the rivalry between the Mexican and North American leagues in the competition called Leagues Cup Showcase 2022.

Chicharito Hernández will face Chivas, the team that trained him in professional soccer (Photo: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports)

According to Liga BBVA MX, for matches of Chivas vs Galaxy y America vs LAFC will have an estimated entry of 70 thousand fans.

In the press conference before the game, the Chicharito He talked about what it will mean to compete against the club that trained him in professional football. He assured that the Galaxy will face the “best team in Mexico”, for which he described the duel on the SoFi Stadium field as special.

“It is very special to face the best team in Mexico; its history is a great thing, it is demanded in a great way with Mexican cigars and it depends a lot on its basic forces. It will be a beautiful setting where there was a Super Bowl, it will be a great game, “he said.

