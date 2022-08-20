Chivas vs. Necaxa: the Flock woke up and beat the Rayos at home

Nine games of the Apertura 2022 had to pass for the Chivas Club Deportivo Guadalajara fulfilled the primary objective for any soccer team; to win a match. Weeks after overcoming the challenge of scoring in their favor, they managed to add their first three points by landslide thanks to the intervention of Angel Zaldivar, with a double, as well as Robert Alvarado y Fernando Beltran.

The eleven players on the field led one of their best games in the last football year. In addition to having added the three points, they managed to transmit their confidence towards the environment of Richard Chain, who began to see his continuity turn off due to poor results in the Flock. Contrary to the panorama of the last few days, the people of Guadalajara began the goal party at minute 30.

As they had not shown before, the Chivas they teamed up to build an attacking play from their home turf. After a series of knocks, Alexis Vega gave up a ball with an advantage to Chapo Sánchezwho sent a center that did not excite the rojiblancos followers due to his distance with the goal.

The defenders thought the same and let Isaac Brizuela make the fight to recover the ball and send a cross. When the ball was in the air, the defenders tried to react, but it was too late. A Ángel Zaldívar was enough to stretch his right foot on the edge of the small area to push the ball towards the nets. The task, from that moment, became to maintain the advantage.

Once again, the reaction of the eleven lightning bolts on the pitch was the same as that of the fans in the stands. The surprise paralyzed Jaime Lozano’s pupils for an instant and allowed Chivas to advance to increase the lead to two goals for nil three minutes after opening the scoring.

Alexis Vega, again space was opened on the right wing to receive a ball from his defense. When the ball was about to leave the field of play, he took a center stuck to the grass that the local defenders could not deflect. On this occasion, the Louse Alvarado entered from the outside zone of the large rectangle and finished with gallantry to disable Luis Malagón. The score increased to two for zero.

It was not enough for the Tapatios with the comfortable advantage of the visit and they continued attacking during the second half. Fernando Beltran was the one with the initiative to enter the large area through an individual play, but before settling down he sent a pass with advantage to Jesus Sanchez. The captain tried to return the service to the heart of the area, but the defense effectively rejected.

Without losing sight of the development of the action, the Nene Beltran fought for possession finished with force before the round managed to touch the grass. His shot was so precise that the trajectory was embedded a few centimeters from the side post and exceeded the throw of the Olympic medalist goalkeeper in the minute 53.

(Photo: Twitter/@Chivas)

The person in charge of finishing the scoreboard was Angel Zaldivar. Before leaving the rectangle for a substitution of Santiago Ormeño, the Chivas number 9 scored from 11 steps. With the victory, the Guadalajara team added its first three units per game in the contest and were able to rise to position number 13 with nine units.

