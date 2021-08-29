Chivas vs Necaxa: where and when to watch the match of matchday 7 of Liga MX live

(Photo: Fernando Carranza García / Cuartoscuro)

After the three matches that left the first day of actions of the seventh day of the tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021, this Saturday they will resume the games with the meeting between the Chivas from Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Rayos from Necaxa. For the fourth game of the weekend, Guillermo Vázquez and Víctor Manuel Vucetich will face off on the field of the Akron Stadium in Jalisco.

The local team seeks to correct the misstep that placed them in thirteenth overall position after six games. And is that King Midas’ team has only collected six units out of a possible 18, so the complaints of the fans and the questioning about his continuity in front of the bench have been more questioned in recent days. The problem has involved players and even sports president Ricardo Peláez.

The central judge of the match must whistle the start o’clock 17:00 hours on the field of the new Chivas stadium. The Jalisco health authorities authorized that only half of the seats are occupied due to the latent risk of contagion by COVID-19. In that sense, only 23,170 people will be able to witness the actions in person. For the rest of the country the meeting will be broadcast through various communication channels and platforms.

Date: August 28, 2021.

Hour: 17:00 hours.

Place: Akron Stadium, Zapopan, Jalisco.

TV: The meeting will be broadcast only through the channel of Afizzis, at the pay signal.

App: Similarly, the shares will be transmitted through the official application of TV fans with subscription.

Internet: The official website of the same television channel will broadcast the meeting live.

Víctor Manuel Vucetich is obliged to win against Necaxa to stay in the position (Photo: Courtesy / Club Guadalajara)

The Chivas have not been able to win more than one game so far in the tournament. His only victim has been the Puebla Soccer Club. However, in exchange for this victory, the rest of the matches they have played have been divided between three draws and two defeats. One of the most painful was the one they suffered against the Esmeraldas de León by three goals to zero two days ago.

Instead, in his most recent match against the Rayados de Monterrey, they were able to score a point on the Steel Giant after the goalless draw. Their effectiveness in attack has given them five goals in favor, but they have had to deal with the seven annotations received in their own frame.

Guillermo Vázquez has fulfilled the slogan of winning games and keeping the Rayos from the last places (Photo: Edgard Garrido / REUTERS)

Victor Manuel Vucetich He could live his last days at the helm of Chivas if he does not add the three points against the Rays. The upcoming suspension of the tournament for FIFA international matches could favor a change of coach in case King Midas does not live up to expectations.

Conversely, Guillermo Vazquez has managed to overcome the bottom of the table. His slogan at the start of the tournament was to keep Necaxa away from relegation places and he has had moderately good results. After six games, they have won three and lost three more games, so his harvest of points has been 9 before the possibility of having obtained 18.

Their performance in the tournament has gone from less to more, because in the first three days they obtained consecutive defeats. It was but until the fourth date when they obtained the first victory against Atlético de San Luis and they repeated the feat against the Pumas of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and the Braves of Ciudad Juárez. In case of beating the Chivas their good streak could enjoy the emotional boost.

KEEP READING:

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games: Amalia Pérez won the first gold medal for Mexico in weightlifting

Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020: Jesús Hernández won a gold medal for Mexico in swimming

Checo Pérez was in second place in the last free trials of the F1 Belgian GP