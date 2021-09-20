Chivas vs Pachuca: where and when to watch the match of matchday 9 in Liga MX

Isaac Brizuela celebrates a goal over Necaxa. (Photo: @ Chivas / Twitter)

The match between Chivas and Pachuca this will be done Saturday, September 18, 2021, o’clock 9:00 p.m. (Central time of the Mexican Republic), in the grass of the Akron Stadium. The collation appears as one of the main attractions of the Matchday 9 at Grita Mexico 2021 Opening Tournament and will be broadcast on the screens of Izzi. The Sacred Flock he will seek to achieve his second win as a local; Tuzos, his second as a visitor.

With 10 points on eight dates, the squad of Victor Manuel Vucetich is located in the tenth position of the contest. The rojiblancos they accumulate two victories, four draws and another pair of defeats. Guadalajara started the tournament with a slip in front of saint Louis; the potosinos came out with their arms raised after hitting a 1-2 during their presentation at Zapopan.

Then the tapatíos rebuilt the road and achieved their first triumph in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium: they beat The fringe of the Puebla by 0-2. In the end, they matched in two consecutive games; agreed to 2-2 at home against Braves from Juarez and the 0-0 in the TSM Corona from Santos Laguna.

Chivas during the match against San Luis on Day 1 in the 2021 Grita Mexico Opening Tournament (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

He suffered a later setback to the Club Leon, by 0-3, in the midweek day corresponding to the fifth date. However, the Jalisco team once again raised a good streak: it distributed units after the 0-0 against Striped from Monterrey at BBVA Stadium; returned to the path of glory with 2-1 against the Ray of the Necaxa, with what consummated the first joy of his local fans; He also repeated the goalless equalizer against Pumas at University Olympic Stadium.

Before the commitment, he scored seven goals and received eight. Angel Zaldívar he contributed three of his total scoring quota; Isaac brizuela had the ball put away twice, while Jesus Godinez and Alejandro Mayorga placeholder image complete the offensive production of the box Green Valley. Since they are still in their rehabilitation process, Chivas you will not be able to use Alexis vega nor your most efficient gunner in the Grita Mexico 2021 Opening Tournament for the clash with those of the Bella Airosa.

Those led by Paulo Pezzolano they keep the position 13 of the classification. They added seven points prior to this duel, derived from two victories, a draw and four setbacks. Although they sentenced 4-0 to The fair at the start of the contest, they suffered three falls in a row in the following days: 2-1 in their visit to the Kraken from Mazatlan, 0-1 when they received the Atlas at Hurricane and 3-1 in the Steel giant of the set albiazul from Sultana of the North.

Pachuca during the match against Monterrey at the BBVA Stadium. (Miguel Sierra / EFE)

Subsequently, they triumphed 0-2 in the La Corregidora Stadium of the White Roosters from Queretaro and they matched one against Machine of the Blue Cross at Colossus of Santa Úrsula. However, in their last exhibition at home they succumbed again, this time 1-2 against the Red Devils of the Toluca.

The Tuzos they have scored ten goals but saw their bow fall nine times. Victor Guzman champion the distribution of annotations, with two targets in the course of the competition. Matías Catalan, Roberto de la Rosa, Nicolas Ibáñez, Yairo Moreno, Gustavo Cabral, Luis Chavez, Kevin Alvarez, as well as an own goal from the cement producer Yoshimar Yotún, complement the statistical record.

