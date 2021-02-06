Chloe Zhao to write and direct a sci-fi version of Dracula

Chloé Zhao, director of Nomadland and the upcoming Marvel film: The Eternals, joins Universal Pictures to write, direct and produce a film based on Dracula.

As reported in THR, this Dracula project will be developed through his production company, Highwayman, and he has said that it is described as an “original and futuristic sci-fi western.”

“I have always been fascinated by vampires and the concept they imply. I am excited to be working with Donna, Peter and the Universal team to re-imagine such a beloved character,” said Zhao.

Count Dracula first appeared in Bram Stocker’s gothic horror novel of the same name, and Universal is celebrating the 90th anniversary of its film about the character, which arrived in 1931 and starred Bela Lugosi.

A new Dracula movie was said to be in the works in 2020, following the success of The Invisible Man, and it’s just one of the monster movie projects Universal is preparing.

Nomadland has received four Golden Globe nominations, including Best Picture (Drama) and Best Screenplay, as well as Best Director. In addition, it is the first to be dedicated to an Asian woman.