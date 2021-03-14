Chloe Zhao’s ‘Nomadland,’ Scott Frank’s ‘Queen’s Gambit’ Win Scripters

Prime prizes on the USC Scripter occasion Saturday went to screenwriter Chloé Zhao and creator Jessica Bruder for “Nomadland” in addition to scripter Scott Frank and novelist Walter Tevis for Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit.”

As in previous years, the award goes to each the scriptwriter(s) in addition to the author(s) of the unique materials.

Searchlight Footage’ “Nomadland” is primarily based on the nonfiction guide “Nomadland: Surviving America within the Twenty-First Century.” Zhao thanked Bruder, the solid and crew of the movie and Searchlight, concluding, “I really feel so fortunate to have the ability to inform tales for a residing.” Bruder added that she had been reporting in 2014 for {a magazine} article that was the guide and “It has been one hell of a journey.”

The “Queen’s Gambit” duo gained for the episode “Openings.” Frank thanked Tevis for “the reward of that novel … This novel was lovely and my mission was to guard it.” The son of the late Tevis mentioned “My dad was an ideal storyteller” and Frank’s adaptation was “superior.” Tevis’s daughter mentioned, 37 years after his demise, he’s getting extra recognition, and thanked Frank.

California State Librarian Greg Lucas was given the Ex Libris Award, offered to longtime supporters of the USC libraries. He praised “the ability and potential of libraries as we transfer additional into the digital age,” admiring how rapidly libraries adjusted to COVID isolation previously yr.

This was the thirty third annual occasion, and the primary performed just about as a substitute of the standard venue on the USC campus.

The nominees this yr got here from a 123 of sources, together with performs, journal articles and books, each novels and non-fiction.

Different nominees for movie: Mike Makowsky, “Dangerous Training” (HBO Movies), primarily based on the New York journal article “The Dangerous Superintendent” by Robert Kolker; Jon Raymond and Kelly Reichardt, “First Cow” (A24), primarily based on the novel “The Half-Life” by Jon Raymond; Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix), primarily based on the play by August Wilson; Kemp Powers, “One Evening in Miami” (Amazon), primarily based on the play by Powers

Different nominees for episodic collection: Mark Richard and Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Hen” (Showtime) for the episode “Meet the Lord,” primarily based on the novel by James McBride; Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, “Regular Individuals” (Hulu), fifth episode; primarily based on the novel by Rooney; Ed Burns and David Simon, “The Plot In opposition to America” (HBO), sixth episode; primarily based on the novel by Philip Roth; Anna Winger, “Unorthodox” (Netflix), first episode: primarily based on the autobiography “Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots” by Deborah Feldman.

Earlier than the awards shows, USC Libraries dean Catherine Quinlan paid tribute to the school and library workers, mentioning that “all of us proceed to combat on” throughout isolation; she mentioned the digitizing of fabric elevated 2,000% over the earlier yr. Quinlan spoke earlier than a digital background of the campus’s Doheny Library, the setting for previous in-person awards.

Howard Rodman, screenwriter, novelist and USC prof, spoke of the problem of doing an adaptation, because the scripters should uncover “tips on how to be devoted to the textual content at the same time as you betray it.” He saluted the lineup of nominees, including, “All of the variations are trustworthy, distinctive, heartfelt and stuffed with very highest craft.”

The awards are an annual fundraiser for the USC Libraries. The awards started in 1988 honoring movies, and TV variations had been added in 2016. The works are judged by a panel of screenwriters, WGA members, trade executives, authors, college members and members of the Associates of the USC Libraries.

Final yr’s winners had been Greta Gerwig for her model of Louisa Might Alcott’s “Little Ladies” and Phoebe Waller-Bridge for adapting her play “Fleabag.”