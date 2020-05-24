Cho PD’s Appeal For Fraud Case Dismissed + Sentence Remains Unchanged

The courtroom has dismissed the enchantment made by Cho PD, who was charged with committing fraud.

On Might 22, the Seoul Central District Court docket held a trial for his enchantment. The trial was beforehand scheduled for Might eight however was postponed attributable to some modifications.

Ultimately, the courtroom dismissed the enchantment and confirmed his earlier sentence of two years in jail, suspended for 3 years. This implies of that he will likely be spending three years on probation and must serve a two-year time period in jail if he violates the situations of the probation throughout these years.

In July 2015, Cho PD signed a contract to switch the belongings of Stardom Leisure and the company’s artists to firm “A.” It additionally included the situations that Cho PD should work at firm “A” for at the least 5 years and that he would obtain 1.2 billion gained (roughly $1.06 million) that he invested within the company’s artists. It additionally included agreed-upon situations that he would obtain as much as 2 billion gained (roughly $1.76 million) in inventory choices relying on his extra years of labor.

Cho PD hid the truth that he obtained 270 million gained (roughly $238,116) for idol group Topp Dogg’s Japanese tour fee and pocketed 1.2 billion gained (roughly $1.06 million) in the course of the means of signing the contract.

