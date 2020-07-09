Cho Seung Woo And Bae Doona Must Fight To Uncover The Truth In Season 2 Of “Forest Of Secrets and techniques”

tvN has unveiled the principle poster for the upcoming second season of “Forest of Secrets and techniques”!

“Forest of Secrets and techniques” (often known as “Stranger”) is a drama about an impassive prosecutor (performed by Cho Seung Woo) and a warm-hearted police officer (performed by Bae Doona) who be part of forces to unravel hidden mysteries and examine corruption. The first season, which aired in 2017, adopted the duo as they labored collectively to catch a serial killer and expose corruption inside the prosecutor’s workplace.

On July 9, the upcoming second season of the drama launched its principal poster, which captures the foreboding, suspenseful vibe of “Forest of Secrets and techniques.” Cho Seung Woo and Bae Doona stand on the forefront as their characters Hwang Si Mok and Han Yeo Jin respectively, carrying grave expressions as they face the troublesome street forward.

In distinction to the primary season of “Forest of Secrets and techniques,” Hwang Si Mok and Han Yeo Jin will likely be reuniting beneath completely different circumstances within the second season: they’ll meet on reverse sides of a tense state of affairs between the police and the prosecutor’s workplace, who at the moment are working beneath a brand new regulation that has modified the best way the 2 our bodies work collectively.

Newcomers Jeon Hye Jin and Chun Moo Sung may also be enjoying characters on reverse sides of the modified relationship between the police and the prosecutor’s workplace. Jeon Hye Jin will play Choi Bit, the primary feminine head of intelligence on the Nationwide Police Company, who takes secretive steps to try to provide the police extra freedom of their investigations. Alternatively, Choi Moo Sung will play Woo Tae Ha, the elite of the elite on the prosecutor’s workplace, who takes measures to guard prosecutors’ energy to regulate police investigations.

Lee Joon Hyuk will return because the bold prosecutor Website positioning Dong Jae, who is decided to climb up the profession ladder in any respect prices, whereas Yoon Se Ah will reprise her position as Lee Yeon Jae, who has develop into the brand new head of Hanjo Group after the loss of life of her husband Lee Chang Joon (who was performed by Yoo Jae Myung in Season 1).

The entirety of the newly launched poster—together with the starring solid—is shrouded in fog, hinting on the hid truths that Hwang Si Mok and Han Yeo Jin should work to uncover. In the meantime, the caption somberly declares, “Those that need silence are all accomplices.”

The second season of “Forest of Secrets and techniques” is scheduled to premiere in August, following the conclusion of tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.” Try the primary teasers for the drama right here!

