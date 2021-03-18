Cho Seung Woo and Park Shin Hye are surrounded by enemies on all sides in JTBC’s “Sisyphus: The Fable.”

The fantasy-mystery drama stars Cho Seung Woo as Han Tae Sool, a genius engineer who embarks on a deadly journey to carry gentle to hidden beings which might be secretly residing in our world. Park Shin Hye performs his savior Kang Search engine optimisation Hae, who comes from a future that has fallen into destroy because of a warfare.

On the finish of the earlier episode, Han Tae Sool got here to the rescue of Kang Search engine optimisation Hae, who was taken by the Management Bureau. Han Tae Sool was proven taking decided steps into Ja Ae Hospital, indicating that his emotions for Kang Search engine optimisation Hae had deepened even additional.

The Management Bureau had succeeded in bringing Kang Search engine optimisation Hae to the interrogation room by profiting from the brief second she was left alone within the amusement park. Han Tae Sool discovered that the Management Bureau’s headquarters have been in Ja Ae Hospital. Solar (Chae Jong Hyeop) snuck into the Management Bureau’s server room and took management of their servers utilizing the USB drive handed to him by Han Tae Sool. It was at that second that Jung Hyun Gi (Go Yoon) aimed a gun at Kang Search engine optimisation Hae, blinded by revenge.

Now, the mission shall be successful as soon as Han Tae Sool escapes with Kang Search engine optimisation Hae. Nevertheless, newly launched stills present that it received’t be straightforward. Han Tae Sool seems involved as he holds an unconscious Kang Search engine optimisation Hae in his arms, they usually’re blocked by the Management Bureau’s brokers and even Asia Mart’s Mr. Park (Sung Dong Il), Uhm Seon Ho (Jung Ha Joon), and Uhm Seon Jae (Lee Myeong Ro). Because the Asia Mart workers have been beforehand caught by the Management Bureau due to Kang Search engine optimisation Hae, they have been livid.

Escaping the hospital was not the one downside. In the interrogation room, she had been injected the FOS shot, a terrifying substance that breaks down the proteins in an individual’s physique. Kang Search engine optimisation Hae was in a essential state, flickering between life and loss of life.

The producers of “Sisyphus: The Fable” commented, “The hardships coming at Han Tae Sool, who has stepped into the enemy’s territory with naked fingers to save lots of Kang Search engine optimisation Hae, haven’t stopped. Please be a part of us on the continuing Sisyphus journey to see how Han Tae Sool will save Kang Search engine optimisation Hae, who’s getting ready to loss of life, and what sort of feelings he shall be feeling.”

Episode 10 of “Sisyphus: The Fable” airs on March 18 at 9 p.m. KST.

