Cho Seung Woo and Park Shin Hye might be dealing with off in opposition to Kim Byung Chul in “Sisyphus: The Fantasy”!

The fantasy-mystery drama stars Cho Seung Woo as Han Tae Sool, a genius engineer who embarks on a deadly journey to carry gentle to hidden beings which might be secretly residing in our world. Park Shin Hye performs his savior Kang Website positioning Hae, who comes from a future that has fallen into destroy as a consequence of a struggle.

Spoilers

Beforehand in “Sisyphus: The Fantasy,” Han Tae Sool and Kang Website positioning Hae discovered that Han Tae Sool’s elementary faculty classmate Website positioning Received Joo (Kim Byung Chul) was really Sigma. Han Tae Sool had no time to mull over that truth as a result of Sigma appeared within the elementary faculty they had been staying at and taunted him, saying, “Han Tae Sool, let’s play.”

The newly launched stills depict Han Tae Sool and Kang Website positioning Hae hiding from Sigma. Sigma is now within the constructing, and he appears to be having fun with this sport of hide-and-seek. The couple is anxious about getting caught, and she or he goals her gun on the door. At any time when they’re in a disaster, Han Tae Sool makes use of his intelligence to provide you with a artistic exit plan, and Kang Website positioning Hae makes use of her deft preventing abilities to get them to security. Viewers are anticipating how they’ll escape this explicit state of affairs.

The drama’s manufacturing crew shared, “Han Tae Sool and Kang Website positioning Hae are at a lifeless finish. Though Sigma and the Management Bureau are surrounding them, they’ll escape the disaster in probably the most ‘Han Tae Sool’ manner potential.”

Episode 13 of “Sisyphus: The Fantasy” will air on March 31 at 9 p.m. KST.

