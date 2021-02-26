Cho Seung Woo And Park Shin Hye Land In Hot Water In “Sisyphus: The Fantasy”

New stills from JTBC’s “Sisyphus: The Fantasy” trace at constructing pressure!

The fantasy-mystery drama stars Cho Seung Woo as Han Tae Sool, a genius engineer who embarks on a deadly journey to convey mild to hidden beings which are secretly residing in our world. Park Shin Hye performs his savior Kang Website positioning Hae, who comes from a future that has fallen into destroy attributable to a battle.

Spoilers

The earlier episode confirmed Han Tae Sool struggling to maintain alive. After opening the suitcase of his older brother Han Tae San (Heo Joon Seok), Han Tae Sool always confronted hazard. One sniper with a weird look focused him, however happily, Kang Website positioning Hae appeared simply in time to save lots of him.

Nevertheless, Han Tae Sool and Kang Website positioning Hae will come throughout one other disaster within the subsequent episode. The new stills depict them being surrounded by the Management Bureau, mysterious males who’re after their lives. There may be clear panic on Kang Website positioning Hae’s face, and Han Tae Sool’s eyes are extensive as a result of imminent hazard. It will likely be thrilling to see if they are going to make it out of there safely with out being caught by the Management Bureau.

The manufacturing crew commented, “Han Tae Sool’s intelligence and Kang Website positioning Hae’s preventing potential will assist them give you one other distinctive escape technique. If you wish to get a touch upfront, please take a better have a look at each object within the stills, identical to Han Tae Sool and Kang Website positioning Hae who’re attempting to discover one thing to make use of round them.”

The subsequent episode of “Sisyphus: The Fantasy” will air on February 25 at 9 p.m. KST.

