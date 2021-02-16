Cho Seung Woo Hunts For The Shocking Truth Behind A Frightening Accident In “Sisyphus: The Fable”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Sisyphus: The Fable” launched new stills of Cho Seung Woo!

The fantasy-mystery drama stars Cho Seung Woo as Han Tae Sool, a genius engineer who embarks on a dangerous journey to convey to mild hidden beings which are secretly residing in our world, and Park Shin Hye as his savior Kang Search engine marketing Hae. She comes from a future that has fallen into damage because of a struggle, and she or he takes on the duty of defending Han Tae Sool as a way to save the world.

Han Tae Sool, who has been residing a easy life because the CEO of the corporate Quantum and Time, instantly has his life turned the wrong way up because of an surprising airplane accident. The preview of the primary episode depicts the horrifying second of the autumn. Even from the temporary clip of Han Tae Sool struggling contained in the airplane, viewers can see that an intense story will start to unfold beginning with the primary episode.

Throughout the pressing disaster, Han Tae Sool nonetheless manages to collect his wits collectively and efficiently wraps up the state of affairs. Nevertheless, the airplane accident takes Han Tae Sool to an surprising location. This explains the explanation why Han Tae Sool is standing in a discipline of reeds within the newly launched stills. Whereas holding colourful flags in a single hand, he focuses intently on his pill display, wanting deep in thought as if he’s trying to find one thing. Viewers are curious to search out out what he may very well be on the lookout for and what surprising fact will probably be unveiled that can change Han Tae Sool’s life fully.

The manufacturing group shared, “Han Tae Sool faces a surprising fact because of an surprising airplane accident. This is a vital first occasion through which Han Tae Sool takes a step in the direction of ‘Sisyphus’s destiny.’ Please take note of the occasions that Han Tae Sool will get swept up in from the primary episode with out taking your eyes off for even a second.”

“Sisyphus: The Fable” premieres on February 17 at 9 p.m. KST. Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

