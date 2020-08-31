Cho Seung Woo Pays Bae Doona A Visit In The Middle Of The Night In “Forest Of Secrets and techniques” Season 2

“Forest Of Secrets and techniques” season two has shared a preview of Cho Seung Woo and Bae Doona amidst the rising pressure between the prosecutors and the police.

Beforehand, congressman Nam Jae Ik, who can be the Commissioner for the Laws & Judiciary Committee, was suspected of bribing a business financial institution into hiring his son. To counter these suspicions, the Commissioner filed a grievance in opposition to Shin Jae Yong (Lee Hae Younger), the director of the Prison Investigation Bureau, for investigating the case with a selected goal and lead to thoughts.

Commissioner Nam is a key individual to each the police and prosecutors, as no matter invoice that may consequence from their discussions concerning their investigative jurisdiction must finally be handed by him to have any impact.

To utterly shake up Nam Jae Ik, Choi Bit (Jeon Hye Jin) ordered Han Yeo Jin (Bae Doona) to deliver the Commissioner’s weak point that the cops of the Intelligence Bureau had procured. When Woo Tae Ha (Choi Moo Sung) noticed Han Yeo Jin taking some paperwork into Nam Jae Ik’s workplace, he couldn’t cover his anxiousness, and the keen-eyed Hwang Si Mok (Cho Seung Woo) observed this. Piecing clues collectively, he discovered that Woo Tae Ha had been instantly concerned in overlaying up Commissioner Nam’s corruption and ruling him not responsible.

Nonetheless, Woo Tae Ha ordered Hwang Si Mok to make use of his familiarity with Han Yeo Jin to seek out out what it was that she took to the Commissioner’s workplace. It additionally stays to be seen if Han Yeo Jin actually didn’t take a look at the contents of the envelope as Choi Bit had instructed.

The new stills preview Hwang Si Mok’s late-night go to to Han Yeo Jin’s house (see high picture). It’s unclear whether or not he’s complying with Woo Tae Ha’s command as a member of the prosecution, or if he has come to cooperate along with her. Hwang Si Mok’s eyes look sure about his determination, however Han Yeo Jin seems to have loads happening in her thoughts.

The producers shared, “The level to look ahead to in at present’s (August 30) episode is how Hwang Si Mok and Han Yeo Jin will get out of this sticky state of affairs because the opposition between the prosecutors and the police grows increasingly heated. Please watch on to seek out out why Hwang Si Mok is visiting Han Yeo Jin late at night time and the way Han Yeo Jin will reply to him.”

The subsequent episode of the second season of “Forest of Secrets and techniques” airs on August 30 at 9 p.m. KST.

