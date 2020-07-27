Cho Seung Woo Shares Excitement For Return With Season 2 Of “Forest Of Secrets and techniques”

With tvN’s “Forest of Secrets and techniques” set to return with a second season, Cho Seung Woo has expressed his happiness of with the ability to return as Hwang Si Mok.

The second season will observe the reunion of impassive prosecutor Hwang Si Mok (performed by Cho Seung Woo) and warm-hearted police officer Han Yeo Jin (performed by Bae Doona). The 2 will likely be on reverse sides of a tense scenario involving the police and the prosecutor’s workplace.

Cho Seung Woo couldn’t maintain again his pleasure as he stated, “I’ve been actually ready for this, and I’m joyful that we’re getting a second season. Once I first bought my palms on the ‘Forest of Secrets and techniques’ script, it was so refreshing and I made my determination to look within the drama after studying via simply the primary two episodes. This season’s script is nice as nicely. I’m excited to be coming again.”

The brand new season will observe the modifications that Hwang Si Mok has undergone within the two years for the reason that occasions of the primary season, with the largest being that his time in Tongyeong has ended and he has been referred to as in to the Supreme Prosecutor’s Workplace. When requested what hasn’t modified for the character, Cho Seung Woo selected, “His outlook on a world of irrationality and crime.” He defined, “Hwang Si Mok continues to stroll down his personal path, specializing in the duties he has been given and dwelling by the rule of legislation. He gained’t keep silent and can proceed to hunt the reality.”

Cho Seung Woo shared that he had been shocked to study that Hwang Si Mok and Han Yeo Jin could be on opposing sides and he stated, “I used to be as soon as once more shocked by the script on the sudden flip of occasions. I feel it is going to be fascinating to see what sort of stance Hwang Si Mok has all through the battle between the 2 sides.” He added that Hwang Si Mok and Han Yeo Jin’s chemistry will nonetheless be robust within the new season and will likely be one thing to look out for.

Season two of “Forest of Secrets and techniques” is about to be the follow-up to “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” and can premiere on August 15 at 9 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, begin watching Cho Seung Woo in “God’s Reward – 14 Days” under:

