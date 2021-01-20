Cho Seung Woo Talks About Working With Park Shin Hye In “Sisyphus: The Delusion,” Reason For Choosing Drama, And More

Cho Seung Woo talked about starring in JTBC’s upcoming tenth anniversary particular drama “Sisyphus: The Delusion”!

“Sisyphus: The Delusion” is a fantasy-mystery drama starring Cho Seung Woo as Han Tae Sool, a genius engineer who embarks on a dangerous journey to carry to mild hidden beings which are secretly residing in our world, and Park Shin Hye as his savior Kang Search engine optimisation Hae, who has walked an extended and harmful path for him.

Cho Seung Woo shared, “The drama concurrently covers the story of the present time in 2020 and the way forward for South Korea, which has fallen into destroy. The unfinished journey of ‘Sisyphus: The Delusion’ begins as Kang Search engine optimisation Hae comes to seek out present-day Han Tae Sool with a purpose to change the long run.” He added, “Because the distinctive script and artwork blended nicely collectively, I had excessive expectations for the way the 2 time durations may very well be portrayed with nice inventive sense.”

The actor elaborated on his cause for selecting the drama. He shared, “I selected this drama as a result of I used to be extraordinarily curious to seek out out what sort of relationship the drama will create throughout 16 episodes between Han Tae Sool and Kang Search engine optimisation Hae, who has come to seek out him from an unimaginably far place along with her life on the road.”

Moreover, Cho Seung Woo revealed that he was drawn to the character of Han Tae Sool. The actor defined, “He has easy feelings, he’s at all times assured, and he additionally is aware of that he’s a genius.” Nonetheless, Han Tae Sool typically takes actions that make his firm’s shares fluctuate, and this is because of a painful remorse he has of the previous. Cho Seung Woo defined that Han Tae Sool can be a personality with a smooth and weak coronary heart as a result of though he’s opened the door to the long run together with his expertise, Han Tae Sool himself remains to be unable to maneuver on from the previous.

Although Han Tae Sool is unpredictably carefree on the skin, he’s stuffed with remorse and wounds on the within. Cho Seung Woo shared, “The fluctuation in his feelings is massive, and I selected this function as a result of I felt sympathy and affection for Han Tae Sool’s unstable facet.”

The actor shared that another excuse why he selected the drama was the solid. He defined, “It was the anticipation of with the ability to meet the cool actress Park Shin Hye, who can seize something, the perfect actor Sung Dong Il, whom I’ve at all times needed to behave with, and Jeon Gook Hwan, whom I’ve continued to admire since a younger age.” Stuffed with solid members Cho Seung Woo has been eager to work with for a very long time, the synergy on set can be stated to be past expectations.

Concerning his co-star Park Shin Hye, Cho Seung Woo shared, “She’s an actress who has by no means lied, even for a second, in entrance of the digicam. To that extent, she acts with all her sincerity in each scene, and he or she created Search engine optimisation Hae by respiratory life into her. I believe she’s an unbelievable actress.”

The drama is helmed by director Jin Hyuk, who beforehand labored on “The Legend of the Blue Sea,” “Physician Stranger,” “Grasp’s Solar,” and extra. It’s penned by the author couple Lee Je In and Jeon Chan Ho.

“Sisyphus: The Delusion” will premiere on February 17 at 9 p.m. KST following the conclusion of “Run On.” Try a teaser for the drama right here!

