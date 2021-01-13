Cho Seung Woo Transforms Into A Genius Engineer In Upcoming Fantasy Mystery Drama “Sisyphus: The Fable”

JTBC’s upcoming tenth anniversary particular drama “Sisyphus: The Fable” launched new stills of Cho Seung Woo!

“Sisyphus: The Fable” is a fantasy-mystery drama starring Cho Seung Woo as Han Tae Sool, a genius engineer who embarks on a deadly journey to carry to gentle hidden beings which are secretly residing in our world, and Park Shin Hye as his savior Kang Search engine optimization Hae, who has walked a protracted and harmful path for him.

Cho Seung Woo’s character Han Tae Sool is the co-founder of the worldwide firm Quantum and Time, and he’s additionally a genius engineer who can put collectively and take aside something so long as he has the instruments to take action. Though he turns into a chaebol president who owns a penthouse in Gangnam, Han Tae Sool nonetheless introduces himself as an engineer, reflecting his sincerity in the direction of his profession.

In the newly launched stills, Han Tae Sool provides off a geeky vibe as he sports activities a pure coiffure and style. The second he holds a instrument in his fingers, he transforms right into a charismatic genius.

The manufacturing group shared, “Han Tae Sool is a personality stuffed with tales and appeal who can’t be outlined as only a genius engineer. Moreover, Cho Seung Woo, who doesn’t miss even a minor element, will give start to a personality with much more depth by way of his in-depth analysis.” They added, “This venture can be one by which viewers can uncover Cho Seung Woo’s new appeal as he utterly deviates from the picture created by his final venture and transforms completely into the genius engineer Han Tae Sool. Please look ahead to his different sides, which can be revealed steadily sooner or later.” Cho Seung Woo’s earlier venture was tvN’s “Forest of Secrets and techniques” season two, the place he appeared because the impassive prosecutor Hwang Si Mok.

“Sisyphus: The Fable” will premiere in February following the conclusion of JTBC’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Run On.” Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

In the meantime, watch Cho Seung Woo within the movie “Inside Males“:

Watch Now

Supply (1)