Cho Seung Youn Announces Official Fanclub Name

Cho Seung Youn (WOODZ) has introduced the official title of his fanclub forward of his solo comeback!

On Might 5, Cho Seung Youn’s official Twitter account introduced that the official fanclub title can be MOODZ. The title has three meanings: first, MOODZ is the reverse of WOODZ as a result of “M” seems like “W” the other way up; second, MOODZ represents those that love the romantic “temper” of WOODZ; third, MOODZ stands for many who wish to share in that temper and be his “muse.”

In April, Cho Seung Youn’s company, Yuehua Leisure, confirmed that Cho Seung Youn was getting ready for a solo comeback in June. Cho Seung Youn debuted with the group UNIQ in 2014 and subsequently launched music as a solo artist beneath the names Luizy and WOODZ. He ranked No. 5 on “Produce X 101” in 2019 and promoted as a member of X1 till their disbandment earlier this 12 months.

What do you consider the fanclub title?