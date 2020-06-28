Cho Seung Youn (WOODZ) Talks About His Experience Living In Brazil, His True Character, And More

Cho Seung Youn (also called WOODZ) lately participated in a photograph shoot with W Korea!

In the interview, he talked about numerous subjects, together with Brazil, his persona, and his music.

First off, the idol talked about rising up in Brazil. He stated, “As quickly as I graduated from elementary faculty, I packed up and went to Brazil to review soccer. I spent a 12 months in Santos, a port metropolis southeast of São Paulo, and a 12 months in Penápolis, a small village within the northwest. Santos has an identical ambiance to Los Angeles in the US. The ocean is shut by, and at sundown, the wind blows coolly. After the night train, I used to jog and play with my pals on the seashore.”

He additionally shared that his English identify is Evan. He defined, “After I simply arrived in Brazil, I used to be known as Evan, nevertheless it sounded a bit plain. At the moment, I requested my Brazilian pals for his or her native names and got here throughout the identify Luizinho. As quickly as I heard the identify, I favored it a lot that I modified my identify from Evan to Luizinho.”

When the interviewer identified it appeared like he had been too busy to really feel lonely, he answered, “Korea was at all times part of me. I missed my mother and father every single day and puzzled how my pals in Korea had been doing. At the moment, Ok-pop was the one factor to recollect about Korea, however the native Web was so gradual that I needed to wait a complete day to obtain a track. The songs I listened to every single day at the moment had been Shin Sung Woo’s ‘Prologue’ and Lee Seung Gi’s ‘Let’s Go on a Journey.’”

Cho Seung Youn additionally talked about how he began to dream about singing. He shared, “I clearly keep in mind the second I first heard ‘Let’s Go on a Journey.’ It was when the solar was about to set after I used to be achieved exercising. I don’t know why I used to be so excited the second the track performed on my earphones. At the moment, I feel I vaguely determined to change into a singer for the primary time. I believed, ‘I want I could possibly be somebody who can convey the joy I really feel proper now to others.’ As quickly as I returned to Korea after learning in Brazil, I left for the Philippines once more, and from then on, every time I got here to Korea, I went to audition. After I handed a cellphone name audition within the Philippines, I lied to my mother and father and got here to Korea for the official audition. I will need to have auditioned about 40 to 50 occasions.”