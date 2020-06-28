Cho Seung Youn (WOODZ) Talks About His Experience Living In Brazil, His True Character, And More

Cho Seung Youn (also called WOODZ) lately participated in a photograph shoot with W Korea!
In the interview, he talked about numerous subjects, together with Brazil, his persona, and his music.
First off, the idol talked about rising up in Brazil. He stated, “As quickly as I graduated from elementary faculty, I packed up and went to Brazil to review soccer. I spent a 12 months in Santos, a port metropolis southeast of São Paulo, and a 12 months in Penápolis, a small village within the northwest. Santos has an identical ambiance to Los Angeles in the US. The ocean is shut by, and at sundown, the wind blows coolly. After the night train, I used to jog and play with my pals on the seashore.”
He additionally shared that his English identify is Evan. He defined, “After I simply arrived in Brazil, I used to be known as Evan, nevertheless it sounded a bit plain. At the moment, I requested my Brazilian pals for his or her native names and got here throughout the identify Luizinho. As quickly as I heard the identify, I favored it a lot that I modified my identify from Evan to Luizinho.”
When the interviewer identified it appeared like he had been too busy to really feel lonely, he answered, “Korea was at all times part of me. I missed my mother and father every single day and puzzled how my pals in Korea had been doing. At the moment, Ok-pop was the one factor to recollect about Korea, however the native Web was so gradual that I needed to wait a complete day to obtain a track. The songs I listened to every single day at the moment had been Shin Sung Woo’s ‘Prologue’ and Lee Seung Gi’s ‘Let’s Go on a Journey.’”
Cho Seung Youn additionally talked about how he began to dream about singing. He shared, “I clearly keep in mind the second I first heard ‘Let’s Go on a Journey.’ It was when the solar was about to set after I used to be achieved exercising. I don’t know why I used to be so excited the second the track performed on my earphones. At the moment, I feel I vaguely determined to change into a singer for the primary time. I believed, ‘I want I could possibly be somebody who can convey the joy I really feel proper now to others.’ As quickly as I returned to Korea after learning in Brazil, I left for the Philippines once more, and from then on, every time I got here to Korea, I went to audition. After I handed a cellphone name audition within the Philippines, I lied to my mother and father and got here to Korea for the official audition. I will need to have auditioned about 40 to 50 occasions.”
The idol then mirrored on who he’s as an individual, and he candidly admitted, “I’m undecided what sort of individual I’m. It was very clear again then, however now I don’t know. Three years in the past, I had a really exhausting time mentally, and since then, my values have modified rather a lot. It was across the time I appeared in ‘Present Me the Cash,’ and I had a variety of stress to do nicely in every thing. I used to be at all times being pushed into competitors, so I had to concentrate to who was in entrance of me and behind me. It was additionally proper after my father handed away. My obsessive compulsive dysfunction led to the event of a persona of letting issues stream. I noticed that individuals naturally change relying on the scenario and should be contradictory, so I really feel like that’s why I haven’t outlined myself but. In the previous, there have been many nights once I was stored awake by my ideas, however now, these sorts of miscellaneous ideas appear to have disappeared.”
Cho Seung Youn was requested about releasing a mini-album in summer time. He commented, “After I participated in ‘Produce X 101,’ there was one thing I heard rather a lot from my followers. They stated they actually favored how I used to be in a position to sing, dance, and produce. The very first thing I believed was to emphasize that on this album. And out of the blue, I noticed that to my followers, household, and employees who at all times defend me with out leaving my aspect, I’m their delight and face. I wished to finish an album that they wouldn’t be ashamed of. So I actually put every thing into this album. It began with ‘acknowledge me’ to “truly, I understand how to do issues like this’ to ‘I didn’t know what you’d like, so I ready every thing.’”
The interviewer identified that he looks like an individual who’s fast to shift between laughing and crying. The idol admitted that was true and defined, “I’m simply swayed by feelings. I typically say, ‘That is so unhappy. How are you going to not assume it’s unhappy?’ I feel my music is like that, too. Should you take heed to it slowly, it alludes to the phrases ‘What do you assume?’ and ‘Isn’t it unhappy?’ I like this type of emotional trade. One among my shut pals is somebody who’s getting ready to enter performing, and once they drink, we maintain a debate about feelings. For instance, after we begin a debate with the query ‘The place does disappointment begin?.’ we speak about how disappointment often begins in some unspecified time in the future, however generally the dialogue delves deeper into a critical counterargument.”
When requested why he tends to not change as an individual, he admitted, “I’m not good at placing issues down. Every individual has their very own future, and I feel to fill one thing, it’s a must to throw away what you could have. However I feel I’m simply making an attempt to get by conserving what I’ve. Meaning I’m grasping. Human relationships are the identical method. Whereas taking part in with sand in my hand on the seashore of Jeju Island, I out of the blue thought of it. The sand that’s scattered after being held in my hand for a second is sort of a human relationship. I run into so many individuals in my life, however I don’t even know who is aware of me or who I do know. So in the future, I believed, let’s be an individual who holds stones moderately than sand. Like a giant rock, I wish to care for people who find themselves necessary and valuable to me. However, I’m relieved that I don’t have to carry onto the one who made me endure.”
Choi Seung Youn additionally talked about what did change about him through the years. He stated, “I feel I’ve change into a bit bit extra versatile. Initially, I used to be like a dump truck. If one thing occurred, I’d ram into it. If my thought was rejected, I solely gave it up if there was a superb cause for it. Nevertheless, plainly the time it takes for me to just accept and perceive the rejection has shortened.”
