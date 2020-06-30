Cho Seung Youn (WOODZ) Talks About New Album “EQUAL,” Confusion Over Stage Identify, And More

Cho Seung Youn (WOODZ) has made his long-awaited solo comeback!

On June 29, Cho Seung Youn held an internet showcase for the discharge of his first mini album “EQUAL” and the title monitor “Love Me More durable.” He mentioned his ideas on his new album, his identification as each Cho Seung Youn and WOODZ, and extra.

First, Cho Seung Youn shared how he felt releasing his first album as solo artist WOODZ. He mentioned, “I’m actually nervous, and I’m wanting ahead to it. I’m interested in how individuals will react.”

Cho Seung Youn talked about that he targeted on all the pieces from the music to the visible features of his album. “My attachment to the album is on one other degree,” he mentioned. “I’ve put nice effort into it, so I hope everybody enjoys it, and I’d be grateful if individuals uncover a brand new facet of me.”

Cho Seung Youn then talked concerning the confusion between his names “Cho Seung Youn” and “WOODZ.” He mentioned, “Even my followers had been confused about my two identities, and so was I. By means of this album, I spotted that each names are me, so I titled my album ‘EQUAL’ to characterize that each Cho Seung Youn and WOODZ are myself.”

He additionally revealed his ideas on the “EARTH” and “COSMIC” variations of his album. The “EARTH” model exhibits a softer facet to him, whereas the “COSMIC” model portrays his charisma. He mentioned, “It was exhausting to seize each side of me in a single model. I assumed lots about what I ought to do, and my album obtained its begin from the concept that each WOODZ and Cho Seung Youn characterize me. I spotted my need to indicate off no matter facet I’ve of me, no matter who I’ve turn into.”

Cho Seung Youn elaborated on his stage title “WOODZ.” He mentioned, “I fearful about what to call myself forward of my new beginnings, and I selected ‘WOODZ’ as a result of it represents my values.”

He continued, “‘WOODZ’ implies that my roots are heavy, and my branches are gentle. Equally, my coronary heart is heavy, and my ideas are gentle. I selected the title as a result of I wish to turn into stronger and nobler like a tree as time goes on.”

Then, Cho Seung Youn in contrast his latest album to his earlier one. He mentioned, “Prior to now, I made music that I favored and that would fulfill me, however now my objective is to make music that pleases everybody. I’m working exhausting to try this.”

He added, “My dream is to turn into an artist that individuals of all ages will like. I wish to turn into a singer who turns into stronger and retains rising as time goes on.”

Cho Seung Youn then mentioned his title monitor “Love Me More durable.” He shared, “Love is usually purple, however I wished to speak a few type of love that’s unusually blue. The colour blue symbolizes the love between my followers and me, so it additionally has that which means.”

Lastly, Cho Seung Youn shared his objectives for his new album. “Whereas doing music, I’ve by no means had objectives related to rankings,” he revealed. “I feel I labored on my album specializing in presenting the music to listeners, and whereas I used to be engaged on this album, I felt that so many individuals are giving me a number of love.”

He concluded, “I’m attempting to do my greatest as a result of I wish to obtain higher outcomes from working exhausting, and I need my followers to listen to the the phrases, ‘I do know him,’ at any time when they discuss me.”

Try the music video for “Love Me More durable” right here!

