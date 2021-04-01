General News

Cho Yi Hyun In Talks To Play Female Lead Opposite WEi’s Kim Yo Han In “College 2021”

April 1, 2021
On April 1, YTN Star reported that Cho Yi Hyun was forged within the function of the feminine lead in KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “College 2021.”

A supply from her company Artist Firm clarified to SpoTV Information, “Cho Yi Hyun has acquired a proposal to star in KBS2’s new drama ‘College 2021’ and is reviewing the supply.”

WEi’s Kim Yo Han is confirmed to play the male lead Do Bin, a hardworking scholar who takes on work and faculty on the similar time and achieves his dream job after studying about love and friendship. Kim Younger Dae from “Extraordinary You” and “The Penthouse” sequence is in talks to hitch the primary forged as nicely.

Cho Yi Hyun debuted in 2018 and starred in numerous internet dramas, indie movies, and dramas together with “My Nation,” “How one can Purchase a Pal,” and “Hospital Playlist.” Her newest drama “All of Us Are Lifeless” will likely be revealed on Netflix this yr.

“College 2021” is scheduled to air in August.

