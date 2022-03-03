Chocobo GP, analysis and opinions of the game for Nintendo Switch

Kart driving games are not in short supply on Nintendo Switch (and with very good exponents), but it never hurts to have more options to choose from. Chocobo GP arrives to propose another alternative, but is it up to the rest? I tell you in our analysis.

I have a special predilection for driving arcades. They are fast games that do not require much dedication and offer instant fun. I think I’m not the only one, since Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling video game on Nintendo Switch, and there is a fairly competent catalog in this regard, with exponents of the likes of Fast RMX, Team Sonic Racing or Crash Team Racing. Chocobo GP arrives to expand the available catalog and suppose Another alternative. On this occasion, she does it by pulling a very powerful claim: the fantastic Final Fantasy universe. It is not the first time that Square Enix has tried a maneuver like this. He already did it in 1999 with a title for PlayStation, which was called Chocobo Racing. On that occasion, a fairly average game came out, whose main problem was that it did not reach quality standards comparable to other games of the genre. And it was hard to think about, because it had a striking story mode, original powers and abilities, as well as a set of drivers and circuits that were a real fan-service exercise.

Unfortunately, I have to say that history repeats itself… more or less. It’s clearly a video game oriented to the staunch fan of the Final Fantasy saga, but because of his lack of ambition he does not aspire to something more. Even so, do not stop reading, because some things may surprise you. In particular, it is not every day that you find a kart game with its own plot, or an online game that allows up to 64 participants to participate. These and other details make Chocobo GP a title with its own characteristics, which should not be overlooked.

Final Fantasy Karts

The most important thing about Chocobo GP is its driving system. It has some original aspects, but the base is what you imagine. There are accelerations, jumps and very pronounced curves. The circuits have several configurations (short, technical or long) and each of the runners has their own skills. I liked it on a general level, including a drift system very similar to that of the Mario Kart game series: turn and hold the trigger for a long time before shooting. For having, it has the possibility to jump on the edge of ramps to get a micro speed, to be propelled at the exit if you press the accelerator at the right time or to gain speed when you collect 10 crystals during the routes.

The truth is control is decent and responds quite accurately. This is accompanied by a particular use of objects, although nothing that you do not know either. There is an object that gives us an acceleration, another that makes a trap fall on an enemy, one that launches fireballs or ice blocks… Of course, the game presents its touch of innovation with special objects that allow opening black holes (the which shorten your journey). However, the best is in the use of the Final Fantasy license.

Chocobo GP presents the use of skills with the names of Piro, Aqua, Electro, Hielo, Aero, Sismo… do they sound familiar to you? If you are regulars of the JRPG genre, surely yes, since they correspond to the usual spells of the Final Fantasy saga. It’s quite a love letter to fans, especially if I tell you that there are variants like Piro++ that launches a huge ball of fire on the first classified… something like the blue shell in Mario Kart! I don’t want to tell you in detail about all the existing variants, but I just want to say that it is one of the things that I liked the most about the set. For example, Bahamut’s power causes him to speed around the course for a short amount of time.

Put like that, it all sounds really good. The problem is that the game lacks that point of quality, balance and challenge that other alternatives like Mario Kart or Crash Team Racing have. You might ask how this can happen. After all, the game has history mode. However, this modality can be completed in a couple of hours, its difficulty is not particularly high and the narrative seems rather aimed at the smallest of the house. There is nothing here that has particularly caught my attention, with objectives that have to do with things as simple as passing the goal first or defeating a certain opponent. The most attractive, if anything, is the fact that unlock characters and circuits, as well as get vouchers for the in-game store. Little more.

There are no final bosses or other tests that classics like Diddy Kong Racing took pains to incorporate back in the day. For this, and other reasons, it seems to me an incomplete product, or at least it has not given everything it could offer. Perhaps the most salvageable part of the set is the Chocobo GP modality, which proposes a online tournament of 64 participants in which we must overcome four elimination rounds. The key is that only the best four of each race are classified until reaching the final round (that is, if you have not fallen before). I have been testing it in a press test prior to launch and I have to say that it has worked very well.

Since it’s one of the game’s biggest draws, I think Square Enix has been smart to come up with a lite version of the game. As you may know, Chocobo GP Lite is the free version, and allows you to try the prologue of the story mode, as well as local and online multiplayer. The number of characters is limited, as are other features, but it’s a way to ensure that people are always online. Otherwise, I would have my doubts about the ability to enjoy multiplayer (if the servers could have the capacity to fill up). In any case, we will have to wait for the launch to check it…

24 drivers is a reasonable number, but there are barely a dozen routesOtherwise, the game is completed with the typical tournament way, with cups of four circuits each (it can be played in local split-screen co-op). There is also a time trial, with the possibility of downloading ghosts from other players. Without being a limited catalog of proposals, I do consider that the number of riders and routes is a fair bit. 24 drivers is a reasonable number, but there are barely a dozen routes (some of them with different variants). The selection of characters, with exponents such as Cid, Terra, Ifrit or Shiva is not bad, although there is no doubt that the Final Fantasy license was for much more.

Something that the title does well, or at least it tries to, is to enhance the replayability. You can beat the game in an afternoon and unlock the extra mode, with higher difficulty and new rewards. That’s very good. Once you beat the first round of the campaign, you have access to more vehicles and customization items. It is not the ultimate, but it can increase the hours of duration. Of course, if I were you I would not expect too much, since the scope is limited given the number of existing circuits. A shame.

Square Enix could bet on updates to improve the video game, adding content. In any case, I consider that the Chocobo GP problem is deep and difficult to solve through patches. It lacks more quality and effort to achieve a benchmark driving arcade. At the moment, I see it as one more game within the genre. It’s not bad and it’s good that there are games like this in the catalog of a console, but I’d rather you know that before you get the wrong impression.

You will enjoy it if you are a fan of the license and of this type of arcade. Also if you don’t have high expectations. Graphically, it is well resolved but it is nothing surprising. MK8 Deluxe, five years old, offers much more colorful things than this title, and musically it’s not like it knows how to squeeze the quality of Final Fantasy’s stupendous soundtrack. Once again, a missed opportunity, which is added to the many of a game about which, as I have already told you, You should weigh the pros and cons very carefully..