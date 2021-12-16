Chocobo GP dates its launch on Nintendo Switch, premieres trailer and announces free Lite version

This alternative to Mario Kart 8: Deluxe will hit stores soon adding several game modes to its offer.

You won’t have to wait much longer to enjoy crazy races with Final Fantasy characters at Chocobo GP. A few minutes ago a new trailer of the exclusive Nintendo Switch was shared where Square EnixIn addition to offering a quick look at the game modes of the production, it has been released. Thus, this alternative to Mario Kart will be available in stores on March 10th.

Details on the Lite version will be provided later.Chocobo GP guarantees its future buyers an online multiplayer with several different game modes, the possibility of competing in knockout tournaments with up to 64 players in the modo Chocobo GP, a charming history mode where Chocobo and his friends will compete to be granted their deepest wish.

On the other hand, in final lines, it has been announced a free Lite version of Chocobo GP, although you will have to be patient to know its contents.

Chocobo GP was presented during the last Nintendo Direct in September, offering an adventure with more than 20 characters from the Final Fantasy universe, including various heroes and pets from the saga, who have to compete on karts to achieve victory.

At the moment this proposal is only confirmed for Nintendo Switch, where it will possibly find great accommodation among fans of Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, which once again rose as the best-selling game on Black Friday in the United Kingdom. As for the future of Final Fantasy, his fans are now focused on the new expansion of the successful FF XIV as well as the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI.

