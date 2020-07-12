Choi Daniel’s Appearance Sparks Change In Kim Soo Hyun And Seo Ye Ji’s Relationship In “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

tvN’s weekend drama “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” has launched new stills from the upcoming episode!

The drama tells the story of Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun), a group well being employee at a psychiatric ward who doesn’t have time for love, and Go Moon Younger (Seo Ye Ji), a profitable kids’s guide writer who suffers from delinquent persona dysfunction and has by no means identified love. After assembly each other, the 2 slowly start to heal one another’s emotional wounds.

In the earlier episode, Go Moon Younger started to rid herself of the trauma her mom had induced her by slicing her hair, spending the second along with Moon Kang Tae. As Go Moon Younger and Moon Kang Tae slowly start the method of therapeutic their emotional scars, viewers are excited to see how the pair unknowingly develop nearer to one another.

In the newly launched stills, Moon Kang Tae and Go Moon Younger are joined by an unfamiliar man (Choi Daniel). Moon Kang Tae appears unsettled by the looks of the person as he seems at him and Go Moon Younger in displeasure.

Choi Daniel starred in author Jo Yong’s earlier drama “Jugglers,” resulting in his particular look in “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.” Choi Daniel took on the function of Go Moon Younger’s fan in addition to the CEO of an commercial firm. He’ll have an lively half in creating pressure between Moon Kang Tae and Go Moon Younger, and even the viewers will discover themselves being drawn in by his function.

Choi Daniel commented, “It was enjoyable appearing alongside the 2 primary actors and the director. I made plenty of reminiscences and had an pleasing time filming in such a harmonious ambiance.”

In the meantime, in a completely different set of stills, Moon Kang Tae and Go Moon Younger are holding arms as they appear into one another’s eyes.

The drama’s manufacturing crew shared, “In episode 8, Moon Kang Tae will attain a turning level wherein he forgets in regards to the heavy burden of his life due to Go Moon Younger. The bittersweet romance that blooms as Moon Kang Tae and Go Moon Younger start to progressively face their troubles in addition to the moments wherein they save one another from their childhood traumas will depart a deep impression on viewers, so please sit up for it.”

The subsequent episode of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” airs July 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

