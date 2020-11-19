Choi Hwan Hee, Son Of Late Actress Choi Jin Shil, To Make His Debut As A Singer

ROSCHILD Leisure has introduced that Choi Hwan Hee can be debuting as a singer underneath the stage title “Z.flat.”

Choi Hwan Hee is the son of the late actress Choi Jin Shil, a preferred actress who has remained within the public reminiscence since her premature demise in 2008. Her youngsters, Choi Hwan Hee and Choi Joon Hee, took on their mom’s final title after their dad and mom’ divorce.

Choi Hwan Hee’s debut single can be titled “Designer,” and he composed and wrote the tune himself. The only will even be a duet with HONDAM.

Choi Hwan Hee stated, “In music, notes are named from A to G. There is no such thing as a such word as Z flat. It signifies that I wish to make music that doesn’t exist wherever else on this planet. I’ll work exhausting to change into a singer and musician who stands on his personal two ft.”

YG Leisure producer Rovin, who has labored on songs like AKMU’s “200%,” Wanna One’s “I Promise You (I.P.U.),” and Tremendous Junior’s “GAME,” is the CEO of ROSCHILD Leisure. Rovin stated, “He has artistic expertise and sense for music. He is a mix of fine appears to be like, expertise, and star high quality. As CEO of ROSCHILD and as a producer, I intend to domesticate him as an artist, so look ahead to his future profession.”

“Designer” can be launched on November 20 at 6 p.m. KST.

