Choi Ji Woo Dedicates Thoughtful Letter To Expecting Mothers 2 Weeks Before Her Due Date

Choi Ji Woo wrote a heartfelt letter to followers within the closing weeks of her being pregnant.

On Could 6, the actress posted a photograph that showcased her child bump together with a handwritten letter on her fan web site.

Choi Ji Woo’s full letter is beneath:

To the Star Jiwoo household,

Hey. Very long time no see. First, I wish to say hiya to everybody’s households who’re having a tough time as a result of coronavirus. I lastly have about two weeks left earlier than my due date and simply took a picture of myself in entrance of my residence. After changing into pregnant at a later age and getting ready with a cautious thoughts as a result of coronavirus, I really feel an incredible degree of respect for Korean moms. I hope that different anticipating moms who’re additionally working exhausting to arrange to offer delivery can acquire energy whereas taking a look at me, the icon of late being pregnant. I’ll create a contented household with a grateful thoughts that each one of this pleasure is because of my followers. I hope that there can be a number of higher information after I say hiya once more after giving delivery. From Ji Woo in Could.

Choi Ji Woo beforehand introduced her being pregnant in December 2019 after marrying her non-celebrity husband in March 2018.

