General News

Choi Ji Woo Dedicates Thoughtful Letter To Expecting Mothers 2 Weeks Before Her Due Date

May 7, 2020
2 Min Read

Choi Ji Woo wrote a heartfelt letter to followers within the closing weeks of her being pregnant.

On Could 6, the actress posted a photograph that showcased her child bump together with a handwritten letter on her fan web site.

Choi Ji Woo’s full letter is beneath:

To the Star Jiwoo household,

Hey. Very long time no see.

First, I wish to say hiya to everybody’s households who’re having a tough time as a result of coronavirus.

I lastly have about two weeks left earlier than my due date and simply took a picture of myself in entrance of my residence. After changing into pregnant at a later age and getting ready with a cautious thoughts as a result of coronavirus, I really feel an incredible degree of respect for Korean moms.

I hope that different anticipating moms who’re additionally working exhausting to arrange to offer delivery can acquire energy whereas taking a look at me, the icon of late being pregnant.

I’ll create a contented household with a grateful thoughts that each one of this pleasure is because of my followers. I hope that there can be a number of higher information after I say hiya once more after giving delivery.

From Ji Woo in Could.

Choi Ji Woo beforehand introduced her being pregnant in December 2019 after marrying her non-celebrity husband in March 2018.

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment